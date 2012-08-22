Aug 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the sovereign ratings on the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) would likely not be directly affected should Spain's government request a bailout through official financing by the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF, AA+/Negative/A-1+), the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), or the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Spain has already requested, and been granted, support of up to EUR100 billion for the Spanish banking system (see "Bulletin: Ratings On Spain Unaffected By The Announced Bank Bailout," published June 11, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We note that so far Spain's government has not decided to request a full bailout, despite growing expectations that it could do so in September, when the conditions likely to be attached to a support program may have become clearer. Should Spain decide to request a full bailout, this would, in our view, constitute an official acknowledgement that the government is facing ongoing risks to financing itself in the capital markets at sustainable rates. However, we think that the potentially advantageous terms Spain could receive under a full bailout could enhance the chances of success of Spain's already ambitious and politically challenging fiscal and economic reform agenda. Nevertheless, we expect that resistance to this agenda will continue to grow at the regional and national level as disposable incomes continue to decline in the near term and as Spain's labor market conditions remain very weak. Our current negative outlook on Spain reflects what we view as its prevalent downside risks (for further details see "Spain Ratings Affirmed At 'BBB+/A-2' On Strong Commitment To Economic And Fiscal Adjustments; Outlook Remains Negative," published Aug. 1, 2012). Key factors we are monitoring include: progress in rebalancing the economy, boosting competitiveness and generating employment, enforcing budgetary targets for the autonomous communities, stabilizing the rapidly rising public debt, and improving the resilience of Spain's financial sector. At the same time, and just as importantly, we are continuing to assess the effectiveness of the multilateral European financial support infrastructure. Specifically, we believe that implementing key elements of the June 2012 decision to broaden the policy flexibility available to the ESM (including purchasing bonds, lending directly to financial institutions, and waiving preferred-creditor status) could contribute to stabilizing cross-border flows (see "The Tide May Be Turning For Eurozone Sovereigns Following The June 29 Summit," published July 3, 2012). The European Central Bank (ECB, AAA/Stable/A-1+) also announced in early August 2012 that it is investigating the possibility of reviving its Securities Market Program that would allow the ECB to purchase sovereign bonds in the secondary market. We believe that the ECB is also reviewing its de facto preferred-creditor status, which had raised market concerns following Greece's recent sovereign debt restructuring. We also are of the view that the longer term commitment by the European Council to establish a banking union regulated by a single European entity could shore up confidence in Spain's financial sector, which has recently experienced withdrawals of primarily corporate deposits. Implementation of these proposals, in our view, could support the ratings on Spain, as it would provide the Spanish authorities with time to put additional economic and fiscal reforms in place that would be conducive to restoring investor confidence. Nevertheless, uncertainties remain regarding implementation of stabilization measures at the regional, national, and European levels. One example of such uncertainty is the pending decision, scheduled for release on Sept. 12, of the German Constitutional Court about the constitutionality of the ESM framework. Another uncertainty lies in the potential delays in establishing the preconditions allowing the ESM to use the types of intervention that policymakers approved in principle at the June summit. We also believe that political consensus among European policymakers remains brittle, which could continue to hamper smooth implementation of a cohesive and robust support program. We have also observed the rising political tensions between the central government and several of Spain's regional governments regarding the timing and nature of compliance with regional budgetary targets. On the national level, the increase in unemployment affecting about one-quarter of Spain's workforce (beyond what has been experienced in other so-called "peripheral countries" receiving official support) suggests that the labor reforms instituted so far, while substantial, have not been sufficient to fully address the structural problems of the Spanish labor market. Unemployment, more concentrated in some regions than others, could in our view undermine the government's mandate to pursue longer term reforms. Finally, we are of the view that an exit from the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) of a member such as Greece could raise significant investor doubts about the future eurozone membership of Spain and that of other peripheral sovereigns. In our view, a eurozone exit by any member sovereign would implicitly reintroduce currency risk in cross-border financial transactions. Without a robust policy response from eurozone political and monetary authorities, a Greek (or other) exit could well hasten further capital outflows from Spain and from other "peripheral sovereigns". An exit might also carry the risk of permanently jeopardizing the ability of the Spanish public and private sectors to access financing at sustainable rates. Other things being equal, an exit by any eurozone sovereign could therefore negatively affect the creditworthiness of both sectors (for further details see "Sovereign Rating Implications Of A Possible Greek Withdrawal From The Eurozone," published June 4, 2012).