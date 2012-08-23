*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Aug. 23] 78.98 Austin, TX, GO 10:00 AM SP-1+ 10.60 Davis Jt USD, CA 12:05 PM 25.89 Austin, TX, GO 10:30 AM 29.52 Austin, TX, GO 11:00 AM *1.40 Clearbrook-Gonvick ISD #2311, MN 11:00 AM *4.32 Hononegah Comm HSD #207, IL, GO 11:00 AM 6.65 Austin, TX, GO 11:30 AM *3.58 Edgerton, KS, GO 11:30 AM 57.21 N Texas Muni Wtr Dt, TX, RE 11:30 AM 10.00 Rockville Ctr UFSD, NY 10:30 AM 12.33 Boone Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM 40.20 Burlington County, NJ 11:00 AM 40.00 Connetquot Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 7.50 Connetquot Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM *4.56 Durham (Town), NH, GO 11:00 AM 19.00 Essex North Shore Agri & Tech, MA 11:00 AM 61.95 Frederick County, MD, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 AA- 27.68 Frisco Comm Dev Corp, TX, RE 12:00 PM 29.30 Frisco Econ Dev Corp, TX, RE 12:00 PM Aaa *4.10 Glenview Pk Dt, IL, GO 12:00 PM *3.50 Hamilton Twp (Atlantic Co), NJ 11:00 AM 14.50 Hampton Bays UFSD, NY 11:00 AM Aa3 *1.20 Jonesville Fire Dt, NY, GO 11:00 AM BBB *1.47 Montgomery Co MUD #15, TX, GO 12:00 PM 10.62 N Texas Muni Wtr Dt, TX, RE 12:00 PM Aa3 *3.30 Saginaw Co Bldg Auth, MI, GO 11:00 AM *2.42 Schuylerville Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM Aa2 37.03 Springdale SD #50, AR, GO 12:00 PM *5.11 Wallkill (Town), NY 11:00 AM AA- *8.06 Connecticut Reg SD #16, CT, GO 11:30 AM 5.45 Kenmore-Tonawanda UFSD, NY 11:30 AM Aa3 12.13 Montville (Town), CT, GO 11:30 AM 37.57 North Tonawanda CSD, NY 11:30 AM [Aug. 27] *1.04 Fontana Jt SD #8, WI, GO 10:30 AM 8.50 Moorhead ISD #152, MN 11:00 AM *4.01 Prescott, WI, GO 11:00 AM A+ 27.15 Watertown-Mayer ISD #111, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 *6.37 La Grange Vlg, IL, GO 11:15 AM 11.27 Moorhead, MN, GO 11:30 AM A *2.84 Eudora, KS, GO 12:00 PM A+ *1.31 Fort Stockton ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *3.10 McHenry, IL, GO 12:00 PM *1.51 Seymour, WI, GO 12:00 PM *10.00 Clearfield Area SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM A *3.29 Cypresswood Util Dt, TX, GO 01:00 PM *2.66 Swift Co Hsg & Redev Auth, MN, RE 01:00 PM A+ *10.00 Linn-Mar Comm SD, IA, RE 02:30 PM A+ *2.56 N Muskegon Pub Schs, MI, GO 02:00 PM [Aug. 28] AA 22.41 Boulder County, CO, RE 11:00 AM *10.00 Beloit SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM 2.22 Beloit SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM *7.23 Cuero, TX, GO 11:00 AM 19.50 Milwaukee Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 11:00 AM 18.00 Harborfields Ctrl SD, NY 10:30 AM 13.22 Ames, IA, GO 12:00 PM *7.08 Apple Valley, MN, GO 12:00 PM AA- *3.17 Derby, KS, GO 12:00 PM *2.00 Fort Bend Co MUD #2, TX, GO 12:00 PM Aaa AAA AAA 23.74 Gwinnett County, GA, GO 11:00 AM *6.26 Hardin Co Wtr Dt #2, KY, RE 11:00 AM 26.04 Worcester, MA 11:00 AM 11.93 Clyde-Savannah Ctrl SD, NY 11:30 AM A+ *1.20 Howell, MI, GO 11:30 AM *3.50 Upper Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *4.90 Monroe Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 12:00 PM AA 7.63 Schertz, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Aug. 29] A *1.86 Fort Bend Co MUD #81, TX, GO 11:30 AM 12.08 Broome County, NY 11:00 AM 35.00 Greater Southern Tier BOCES, NY 11:00 AM A2 *5.83 Greenport (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM *4.08 Lebanon Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 13.90 Rockland (Town), MA 11:00 AM MIG1 SP-1+ F1+17.43 Trumbull (Town), CT 11:00 AM *2.03 Lavallette Borough, NJ 11:30 AM *2.50 Maine (Town), NY 11:30 AM Aa2 AA AA+ 21.40 Trumbull (Town), CT, GO 11:30 AM *2.12 Montgomery Co MUD #115, TX, GO 02:00 PM [Aug. 30] *3.50 Brazoria Co MUD #31, TX, GO 11:00 AM AA *5.70 Mill Valley, CA, RE 01:00 PM *2.24 Chester Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 31.00 Commack UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 12.59 Commack UFSD, NY 11:00 AM Aa3 *2.44 Erwin (Town), NY, GO 11:30 AM *7.90 Oklahoma Co ISD #6, OK, GO 01:00 PM [Sep. 04] *2.87 Fort Bend Co MUD #185, TX, GO 12:00 PM *1.88 North Hudson Vlg, WI, GO 01:00 PM *3.50 Laurel, MS, RE 05:30 PM [Sep. 05] 11.98 Ceres USD, CA, RE 12:30 PM *3.16 Hermantown, MN, GO 11:00 AM A *2.88 Tipton Comm SD, IA, RE 11:00 AM 1.10 Churchville-Chili Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *8.50 Hanover (Town), MA 11:00 AM 7.70 Fort Bend Co Wtr Cntr Imp 2, TX, GO 03:30 PM [Sep. 06] 6.00 South St Paul Spec SD #6, MN 11:00 AM *4.50 East Williston UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 12.00 Perry Co Redev Auth, IN, RE 11:00 AM *2.65 Montgomery Co MUD #88, TX, GO 01:30 PM [Sep. 10] *5.00 St Louis Co ISD #2142, MN 12:00 PM [Sep. 11] 24.40 Lawrence, KS 12:00 PM 8.04 Lawrence, KS, GO 12:30 PM 3.60 Lawrence, KS, GO 12:30 PM [Sep. 12] 10.00 Evergreen SD, CA, GO 10:30 AM Aa1 AA 41.20 Newport News, VA, GO 10:30 AM Aa1 AA 3.50 Newport News, VA, GO 11:00 AM [Sep. 18] 137.41 Augusta, GA, RE 12:00 PM