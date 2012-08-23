BRIEF-Lundin Gold Inc qtrly loss per share $0.20
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 23 The Investment Company Institute on Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report:
"Total money market mutual fund assets increased by $60 million to $2.574 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, August 22, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable government funds decreased by $14.10 billion, taxable non-government funds increased by $14.47 billion, and tax-exempt funds decreased by $310 million.
Retail: Assets of retail money market funds increased by $1.12 billion to $887.70 billion. Taxable government money market fund assets in the retail category decreased by $150 million to $186.79 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $750 million to $511.51 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased by $510 million to $189.41 billion.
Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds decreased by $1.06 billion to $1.686 trillion. Among institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets decreased by $13.95 billion to $673.45 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $13.72 billion to $929.43 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $820 million to $83.09 billion.
ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. Weekly money market assets for the last 20 weeks are available on the ICI website."
NOTE: ICI's Web site is www.ici.org
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
* Apple Inc director Albert Gore Jr reports sale of 215,437 shares of co's common stock on Feb 22 at $136.72 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lT6h3z) Further company coverage: