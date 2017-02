Aug 23 () - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, WE ARE ASKING THAT FIRMS CALL US AT (212) 849-5023 OR USE OUR FAX (212) 404-8153 TO INFORM US OF UPCOMING ISSUES. WE CAN ALSO RECEIVE THIS INFORMATION VIA E-MAIL AT NEGOTIATED.CALENDAR@I-DEAL.COM. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2:00 P.M. ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE DESK AT (212) 849-5023. ******************************************************************************** ******************************************************************************** IPREO MUNICIPAL CUSTOMER SUPPORT BOOKRUNNING CUSTOMER SERVICE IS AVAILABLE MONDAY THRU FRIDAY, 8:00AM TO 6:00PM, AT 212-849-5023. IF AT ANY TIME, YOU REQUIRE SUPPORT AFTER 6:00PM, PLEASE CALL CUSTOMER SERVICE BY 4:00PM SO WE CAN MAKE ARRANGEMENTS TO HAVE AFTER-HOURS COVERAGE. ******************************************************************************** ******************************************************************************** ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------- CITY OF COLUMBUS, OHIO WEEK OF 129,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA (TAX-EXEMPT) 08/27 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 8/27/2012 Day of Sale: 08/28 CALIFORNIA OHLONE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 90,000 Aa2/AA/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 08/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2012 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2030 Day of Sale: 08/28 FLORIDA MUNICIPAL POWER AGENCY WEEK OF 79,515 // 08/27 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: A1/NOT APPLIED/A+ Day of Sale: 08/29 MCKINNEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,685 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/27 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James|Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA2/AA Day of Sale: 08/28 CENTERVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 48,503 Aa1// OHIO 08/27 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/29 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 44,000 A1/A+/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY-THOMAS 08/27 JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/28 CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA WEEK OF 42,435 Aa2/AA-/AA- UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDNG 08/27 MGR: Raymond James|Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2034 ALLAN HANCOCK JOINT COMMUNITY, WEEK OF 40,000 // CALIFORNIA 08/27 JOINT COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT ELECTION OF 2006 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 08/28 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 31,000 A3//A- FACILITIES AUTHORITY-UNIVERSITY OF 08/27 THE SCIENCES IN PHILADELPHIA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/28 MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY PUBLIC WEEK OF 29,000 Aa3/A+/ HIGHER EDUCATION INSTITUTION OF THE 08/27 STATE OF MARYLAND MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 08/29 MINNESOTA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 26,020 Baa1// ST. CATHERINE UNIVERSITY 08/27 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte Day of Sale: 08/28 FRAZIER SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,000 // FAYETTE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 08/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 08/27 NEWHALL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,000 /AA-/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 08/27 /EXP/ SCHOOL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 2011-1 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/27 DEXTER COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 19,315 /AA-/ 2012 REFUNDING BONDS 08/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS *************TAXABLE************ MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF Day of Sale: 08/29 PENNSYLVANIA HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,080 A3// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2012C 08/27 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2042 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION Day of Sale: 08/28 CITY OF FORT MYERS, FLORIDA WEEK OF 16,300 // UTILITY SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 08/27 MGR: Raymond James|Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2033 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: AA3/AA-/(AA3/A/A+) Day of Sale: 08/27 CHAFFEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,305 Aa2/AA/ (SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 08/27 ELECTION OF 2002 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2012E MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/29 NORTH SYRACUSE CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,340 Aa3// DISTRICT, NEW YORK 08/27 ONONDAGA COUNTY, NEW YORK GENERAL OBLIGATIONS, SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING SERIAL BONDS, 2012B MGR: Raymond James|Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2021 Day of Sale: 08/28 CITY OF TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA WEEK OF 12,915 NR/NR/ REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 08/27 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 08/28 MISSOURI DUNKLIN COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 10,000 A3// REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT GENERAL 08/27 OBLIGATION BONDS CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2018 Day of Sale: 08/29 CALIFORNIA ACALANES UNION HIGH WEEK OF 10,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 2012 08/27 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,760 /AA-/ NO. 118 LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 08/27 WAUCONDA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 08/29 BUFFALO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,235 // TEXAS 08/27 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/29 OTEGO-UNADILLA CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,985 //A DISTRICT, NEW YORK 08/27 SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING (SERIAL) BONDS, 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/28 EL DORADO, ARIZONA WEEK OF 7,190 /NR/NR WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS 08/27 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Raymond James|Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 08/30 KINGSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,790 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/27 UNLIMITED TAX QUALIFIED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION BONDS TAXABLE SERIES 2012 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas TERM: 2034 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1/A Day of Sale: 08/27 MORLEY LIBRARY, OHIO WEEK OF 6,455 // UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/27 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/29 CITY OF CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,000 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL IMPROVEMENT (AIRPORT BONDS) 08/27 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/27 TOWNSHIP OF NORTH BRUNSWICK, WEEK OF 5,690 /AA/ NEW JERSEY 08/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Raymond James|Morgan Keegan, St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 08/28 FREMONT COUNTY, COLORADO WEEK OF 5,500 NR/A/NR CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 08/27 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 08/28 COLUMBUS-FRANKLIN COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 5,300 /BBB/ FINANCE AUTHORITY DEVELOPMENT 08/27 REVENUE, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/28 WEST RANCH MANAGEMENT DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,790 // TEXAS 08/27 UNLIMITED TAX BONDS CONSISTING OF: $3,180M SERIES 2012A $1,610M SERIES 2012B (TAXABLE) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/28 SOUTH SHORE HARBOUR MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 4,745 // UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 7, TEXAS 08/27 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/27 TOWNSHIP OF SOUTH STRABANE WEEK OF 4,400 // WASHINGTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 08/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES SERIES 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 08/28 RICE LAKE, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 4,390 /A+/ BARRON COUNTY 08/27 CONSISTING OF: $3,000M PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES A $1,390M REFUNDING, SEIRES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/27 PENNSYLVANIA HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,845 A3// GENERAL OBLIGATION BNDS 08/27 2012A REFUNDING MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2012-2015 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION Day of Sale: 08/28 WILLIAMSON COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,845 /BBB+/ DISTRICT NO. 11, TEXAS 08/27 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/27 TRAVIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,105 // DISTRICT NO. 14, TEXAS 08/27 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/30 PAMPA, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/27 SERIES 2012 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/27 NORTON, OHIO WEEK OF 3,000 // VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/27 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/29 VERMILION, OHIO WEEK OF 2,500 // VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/27 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/29 WOODFORD COUNTIES, WEEK OF 2,295 /AA-/ ILLINOIS 08/27 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 5, TAXABLE GENERAL REFUNDING LEASECERTIFICATE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/27 KLAN-DEL WATER ADBANCED REVENUE WEEK OF 1,070 NR// REFUNDING BONDS, 2012 08/27 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2018 Day of Sale: 08/29 JEFFERSON COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 1,009 /AA-/ NEIGHBORHOOD IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 08/27 REFUNDING (BUENA VISTA PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/27 ------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 1,150,102 (in 000's)