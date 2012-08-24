GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains; dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
Aug 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term rating and underlying rating (SPUR) to 'AA+' from 'AA' on the Municipality of Anchorage, Alaska's general obligation (GO) bonds outstanding. At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'AA+' rating to Anchorage's series 2012A GO bonds, 2012B GO refunding bonds, 2012C GO school bonds, and 2012D GO school refunding bonds. The outlook is stable. "The raised rating reflects our view of the municipality's strong and improved financial position and policies, as well as the continued diversification of the economic base," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jen Hansen. The ratings reflect our opinion of the municipality's: * Central role in the state and regional economy, * Very strong income levels, * Stable property tax base, and * Strong fund balances. The municipality's GO debt outstanding after this sale will total $1.2 billion.
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday morning with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.