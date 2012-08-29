Aug 29 - In a report published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its ratings on 11 Iowa school districts' school infrastructure sales,
services, and use tax revenue bonds. The outlook on all the ratings is stable.
The report is titled, "Various Ratings Affirmed On 11 Iowa School
Districts."
"The affirmations reflect our view of a first-lien pledge of sales tax
receipts, which are transitioning to a statutory statewide average distribution
of sales taxes based on district enrollment levels and at least adequate legal
provisions," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Blake Yocom.
The issuers are: Alburnett Community School District, Algona Community
School District, Davis County Community School District, East Buchanan Community
School District, GMG Community School District, Harlan Community School
District, Hubbard-Radcliffe Community School District, Martensdale-St. Mary's
Community School District, Mount Ayr Community School District, Postville
Community School District, and Tri-Center Community School District.