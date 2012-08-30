WASHINGTON Aug 30 A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the east coast of Greenland on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake, initially reported at a magnitude 7.0, was centered 266 miles (428 km) east-northeast of Ittoqqortoormiit in Greenland and occurred at a depth of 5.3 miles (8.5 km), the USGS said. (Reporting by Paul Simao; Editing by)