Sept 4 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill
sales from Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac for 2012.
Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In
addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.
Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly
basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue
a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or
on the scheduled announcement date.
*=Bills have been priced
NA=Not Available.
Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days
AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT
SEPTEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 4 Sept 4 Sept 5
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Aug 31 Sept 5 Sept 5-6
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 10 Sept 10 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 10 Sept 12 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 17 Sept 17 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 17 Sept 19 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 24 Sept 24 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 24 Sept 26 NA
OCTOBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 1 Oct 1 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 1 Oct 3 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 9 Oct 9 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 9 Oct 10 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 15 Oct 15 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 15 Oct 17 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 22 Oct 22 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 22 Oct 24 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 29 Oct 29 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 29 Oct 31 NA
NOVEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 5 Nov 5 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 5 Nov 7 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 13 Nov 13 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 13 Nov 14 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 19 Nov 19 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 19 Nov 21 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 26 Nov 26 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 26 Nov 28 NA
DECEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 3 Dec 3 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 3 Dec 5 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 10 Dec 10 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 10 Dec 12 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 17 Dec 17 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 17 Dec 19 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 24 Dec 24 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 24 Dec 26 NA