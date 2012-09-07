BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP announces amended and extended revolving credit facility
* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion
*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Sep. 07] 4.47 Whitesboro Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 1.18 Whitesboro Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM [Sep. 10] *2.75 Fort Bend Co MUD #139, TX, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *2.72 Frazee-Vergas ISD #23, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.30 Kewaskum SD, WI 11:00 AM A+ *1.25 Kronenwetter Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM *3.03 Osseo, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 *2.08 La Grange Vlg, IL, GO 11:15 AM NR NR NR 3.60 Hendrick Hudson Ctrl SD, NY 10:30 AM 72.32 Kane Co Forest Pres Dt, IL, GO 11:30 AM *5.00 St Louis Co ISD #2142, MN 12:00 PM *6.30 Wayne Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *1.60 Kenmare, ND, GO 01:00 PM 6.16 Cleveland Co ISD #2, OK, GO 03:00 PM [Sep. 11] Aa1 37.70 Portland, OR, GO 12:00 PM Aaa AAA 171.90 Missouri, MO, GO 10:30 AM 29.45 Montgomery County, TN, GO 10:30 AM *2.10 St Charles Pk Dt, IL, GO 09:30 AM Aa2 AAA 32.65 Washington Co SD BOE, UT, GO 11:30 AM 7.02 Aurora, IL, GO 10:45 AM Aa1 AA 225.00 Arkansas, AR, GO 11:00 AM *3.07 Clinton, IA, GO 11:00 AM *3.26 Greenbrier SD #47, AR, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 2.85 Idaho Falls SD #91, ID, GO 12:00 PM 3.32 Aurora, IL, GO 11:15 AM A1 *3.40 DeKalb County, TN, GO 11:30 AM 3.29 Aurora, IL, RE 11:45 AM *3.04 Alden Vlg, NY 11:00 AM AA *4.27 Bedford, TX, GO 12:00 PM *4.19 Bronxville UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *8.00 Fair Lawn, NJ 11:00 AM *1.18 Hackettstown (Town), NJ 11:00 AM Aa3 *4.17 Independence, KY, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 24.40 Lawrence, KS, GO 12:00 PM *5.90 Los Lunas SD #1, NM, GO 01:00 PM 11.44 Middletown Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *7.50 Millburn Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 13.50 Oneida Co BOCES, NY 11:00 AM *2.00 Penn Harris Madison Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM 20.00 Riverhead Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 1.84 Riverhead Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM Aa2 *6.55 Sumter County, SC, GO 11:00 AM 10.00 Waterford SD, MI 11:00 AM Aa1 AA *8.73 Willoughby, OH, GO 11:00 AM A1 *5.00 Darlington Co SD, SC 11:30 AM *4.41 Hopewell Borough, NJ 11:30 AM Aa1 8.04 Lawrence, KS, GO 12:30 PM Aa1 3.60 Lawrence, KS, GO 12:30 PM *3.40 Moorestown Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *4.33 West Boylston (Town), MA, GO 11:30 AM *9.87 McKenzie Co Pub SD Bldg Auth, ND, RE 01:00 PM *1.80 Greenbrier SD #47, AR, GO 02:00 PM A+ *2.48 North Iowa Comm SD, IA, RE 02:30 PM *5.50 Oxford, MS, GO 04:00 PM [Sep. 12] Aa2 AA 8.91 Snohomish County, WA, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 *8.01 Evergreen SD, CA, GO 12:30 PM *6.76 Ela Area Pub Lib Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 190.00 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM 8.00 Oshkosh Area SD, WI 11:00 AM 4.30 Oshkosh Area SD, WI 11:00 AM Aa1 AA 48.00 Newport News, VA, GO 10:30 AM 19.00 Three Vlg Ctrl SD, NY 10:30 AM *3.67 Cedar Grove Twp BOE, NJ 11:00 AM *4.50 Greenport UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 19.30 Honeoye Falls Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM Aa3 AA *2.50 Knox County, ME, GO 11:00 AM *1.10 Muhlenberg Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM *1.12 N Vermillion Comm Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AA 3.61 Newport News, VA, GO 11:00 AM 10.00 North Little Rock SD #1, AR, GO 12:00 PM *3.98 North Tonawanda CSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM 19.33 Oakland Co Bldg Auth, MI, GO 11:00 AM 14.50 Oakland Co Bldg Auth, MI, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ 35.00 Richland County, SC, GO 11:00 AM 21.80 South Country Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM SP-1+ 5.25 Sussex County, NJ 11:00 AM *10.00 Beaver Area SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM *9.10 Sea Isle City, NJ 11:30 AM 21.72 Lancaster Co SD, SC, GO 01:00 PM [Sep. 13] Aa3 45.22 Battle Ground SD #119, WA, GO 11:30 AM MIG1 23.00 Long Beach, CA 11:30 AM 42.00 San Juan USD, CA, GO 12:00 PM 23.63 Washington USD, CA, GO 12:05 PM AA- 59.06 Arapahoe Co Wtr & Wstwtr PID, CO, GO 12:00 PM BBB- *3.93 Harris-Fort Bend Co MUD #3, TX, GO 11:00 AM A2 50.00 Illinois, IL, GO 11:15 AM 10.97 Albany County, NY 10:30 AM 1.40 Albany County, NY 10:30 AM 20.51 Albany County, NY, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AA 55.28 Greenville Co SD, SC 11:00 AM 4.00 Johnson City Vlg, NY 11:00 AM 1.00 Johnson City Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *2.00 Laurelton Fire Dt, NY, GO 11:00 AM SP-1 15.00 Merrimack County, NH 11:00 AM *8.97 Nanuet UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *1.30 Oxford Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 16.14 Rockaway Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *4.50 Travis Co MUD #16, TX, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 *1.30 Webster Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM 6.31 Williamsville Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM AA *10.00 Avon Grove SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM 54.42 Middletown CSD, NY 11:30 AM Aa2 1.28 Gainesville Redev Auth, GA, RE 11:45 AM Aa2 8.73 Gainesville Redev Auth, GA, RE 12:00 PM [Sep. 14] *2.50 Yazoo County, MS, GO 11:00 AM [Sep. 17] Aa1 AAA AA+69.53 King County, WA, GO 12:00 PM *3.60 Bloomingdale Pk Dt, IL, GO 10:30 AM *2.16 Hastings, MN, GO 11:00 AM 7.62 River Falls SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *3.94 Geneva Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:30 AM *3.00 Bartlesville, OK, GO 12:00 PM *1.46 Geneva Pk Dt, IL, GO 12:00 PM *4.20 Aransas Pass, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Sep. 18] 39.66 Madison, WI, GO 11:00 AM 12.24 Madison, WI, GO 11:00 AM 15.21 Madison, WI, GO 11:00 AM 9.50 Oconomowoc Area SD, WI 11:00 AM *4.94 Dover (Town), NJ 11:00 AM *2.00 Harris Co MUD #410, TX, GO 12:00 PM 14.29 Macomb Co Bldg Auth, MI, GO 11:00 AM 28.83 United South Central ISD #2134, MN, GO 12:00 PM Aa1 *6.26 Tenafly Borough, NJ, GO 11:30 AM 137.41 Augusta, GA, RE 12:00 PM 12.00 Broken Arrow, OK, GO 02:00 PM [Sep. 19] *4.00 Moraine Park Tech Coll Dt, WI, GO 10:30 AM 20.00 Hardin County, IA, GO 11:00 AM 12.72 Washington Co Hsg & Redev, MN, GO 10:00 AM *3.00 Fort Bend Co MUD #187, TX, GO 11:30 AM 36.82 Maryland Dept of Transp, MD, RE 11:00 AM 115.00 Palm Beach Co SD, FL 11:00 AM *3.38 Brazoria Co MUD #25, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Sep. 20] 4.11 Warren, MI, GO 11:00 AM 20.04 Warren, MI, GO 11:00 AM [Sep. 24] 26.07 Belle Plaine ISD #716, MN, GO 11:00 AM *5.66 Missoula, MT, GO 12:00 PM 1.29 St Louis Park, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Sep. 25] 22.40 Aurora, IL, GO 10:15 AM 9.78 North St Paul ISD #622, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Sep. 27] *1.30 Elko New Market, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 04] *9.97 Winona ISD #861, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 15] *4.98 Wisconsin Indianhead Tech, WI, GO 11:00 AM
* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion
ROME, Feb 15 Italy will press ahead with plans to privatise state-controlled companies but the government will maintain a guiding role in their objective, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, Feb 15 The International Monetary Fund should stop making unreasonable demands from Greece if it wants to participate in the country's bailout, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Wednesday, urging the lender to act fast.