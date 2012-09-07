*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Sep. 07] 4.47 Whitesboro Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 1.18 Whitesboro Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM [Sep. 10] *2.75 Fort Bend Co MUD #139, TX, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *2.72 Frazee-Vergas ISD #23, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.30 Kewaskum SD, WI 11:00 AM A+ *1.25 Kronenwetter Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM *3.03 Osseo, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 *2.08 La Grange Vlg, IL, GO 11:15 AM NR NR NR 3.60 Hendrick Hudson Ctrl SD, NY 10:30 AM 72.32 Kane Co Forest Pres Dt, IL, GO 11:30 AM *5.00 St Louis Co ISD #2142, MN 12:00 PM *6.30 Wayne Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *1.60 Kenmare, ND, GO 01:00 PM 6.16 Cleveland Co ISD #2, OK, GO 03:00 PM [Sep. 11] Aa1 37.70 Portland, OR, GO 12:00 PM Aaa AAA 171.90 Missouri, MO, GO 10:30 AM 29.45 Montgomery County, TN, GO 10:30 AM *2.10 St Charles Pk Dt, IL, GO 09:30 AM Aa2 AAA 32.65 Washington Co SD BOE, UT, GO 11:30 AM 7.02 Aurora, IL, GO 10:45 AM Aa1 AA 225.00 Arkansas, AR, GO 11:00 AM *3.07 Clinton, IA, GO 11:00 AM *3.26 Greenbrier SD #47, AR, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 2.85 Idaho Falls SD #91, ID, GO 12:00 PM 3.32 Aurora, IL, GO 11:15 AM A1 *3.40 DeKalb County, TN, GO 11:30 AM 3.29 Aurora, IL, RE 11:45 AM *3.04 Alden Vlg, NY 11:00 AM AA *4.27 Bedford, TX, GO 12:00 PM *4.19 Bronxville UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *8.00 Fair Lawn, NJ 11:00 AM *1.18 Hackettstown (Town), NJ 11:00 AM Aa3 *4.17 Independence, KY, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 24.40 Lawrence, KS, GO 12:00 PM *5.90 Los Lunas SD #1, NM, GO 01:00 PM 11.44 Middletown Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *7.50 Millburn Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 13.50 Oneida Co BOCES, NY 11:00 AM *2.00 Penn Harris Madison Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM 20.00 Riverhead Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 1.84 Riverhead Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM Aa2 *6.55 Sumter County, SC, GO 11:00 AM 10.00 Waterford SD, MI 11:00 AM Aa1 AA *8.73 Willoughby, OH, GO 11:00 AM A1 *5.00 Darlington Co SD, SC 11:30 AM *4.41 Hopewell Borough, NJ 11:30 AM Aa1 8.04 Lawrence, KS, GO 12:30 PM Aa1 3.60 Lawrence, KS, GO 12:30 PM *3.40 Moorestown Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *4.33 West Boylston (Town), MA, GO 11:30 AM *9.87 McKenzie Co Pub SD Bldg Auth, ND, RE 01:00 PM *1.80 Greenbrier SD #47, AR, GO 02:00 PM A+ *2.48 North Iowa Comm SD, IA, RE 02:30 PM *5.50 Oxford, MS, GO 04:00 PM [Sep. 12] Aa2 AA 8.91 Snohomish County, WA, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 *8.01 Evergreen SD, CA, GO 12:30 PM *6.76 Ela Area Pub Lib Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 190.00 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM 8.00 Oshkosh Area SD, WI 11:00 AM 4.30 Oshkosh Area SD, WI 11:00 AM Aa1 AA 48.00 Newport News, VA, GO 10:30 AM 19.00 Three Vlg Ctrl SD, NY 10:30 AM *3.67 Cedar Grove Twp BOE, NJ 11:00 AM *4.50 Greenport UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 19.30 Honeoye Falls Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM Aa3 AA *2.50 Knox County, ME, GO 11:00 AM *1.10 Muhlenberg Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM *1.12 N Vermillion Comm Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AA 3.61 Newport News, VA, GO 11:00 AM 10.00 North Little Rock SD #1, AR, GO 12:00 PM *3.98 North Tonawanda CSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM 19.33 Oakland Co Bldg Auth, MI, GO 11:00 AM 14.50 Oakland Co Bldg Auth, MI, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ 35.00 Richland County, SC, GO 11:00 AM 21.80 South Country Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM SP-1+ 5.25 Sussex County, NJ 11:00 AM *10.00 Beaver Area SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM *9.10 Sea Isle City, NJ 11:30 AM 21.72 Lancaster Co SD, SC, GO 01:00 PM [Sep. 13] Aa3 45.22 Battle Ground SD #119, WA, GO 11:30 AM MIG1 23.00 Long Beach, CA 11:30 AM 42.00 San Juan USD, CA, GO 12:00 PM 23.63 Washington USD, CA, GO 12:05 PM AA- 59.06 Arapahoe Co Wtr & Wstwtr PID, CO, GO 12:00 PM BBB- *3.93 Harris-Fort Bend Co MUD #3, TX, GO 11:00 AM A2 50.00 Illinois, IL, GO 11:15 AM 10.97 Albany County, NY 10:30 AM 1.40 Albany County, NY 10:30 AM 20.51 Albany County, NY, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AA 55.28 Greenville Co SD, SC 11:00 AM 4.00 Johnson City Vlg, NY 11:00 AM 1.00 Johnson City Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *2.00 Laurelton Fire Dt, NY, GO 11:00 AM SP-1 15.00 Merrimack County, NH 11:00 AM *8.97 Nanuet UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *1.30 Oxford Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 16.14 Rockaway Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *4.50 Travis Co MUD #16, TX, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 *1.30 Webster Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM 6.31 Williamsville Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM AA *10.00 Avon Grove SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM 54.42 Middletown CSD, NY 11:30 AM Aa2 1.28 Gainesville Redev Auth, GA, RE 11:45 AM Aa2 8.73 Gainesville Redev Auth, GA, RE 12:00 PM [Sep. 14] *2.50 Yazoo County, MS, GO 11:00 AM [Sep. 17] Aa1 AAA AA+69.53 King County, WA, GO 12:00 PM *3.60 Bloomingdale Pk Dt, IL, GO 10:30 AM *2.16 Hastings, MN, GO 11:00 AM 7.62 River Falls SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *3.94 Geneva Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:30 AM *3.00 Bartlesville, OK, GO 12:00 PM *1.46 Geneva Pk Dt, IL, GO 12:00 PM *4.20 Aransas Pass, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Sep. 18] 39.66 Madison, WI, GO 11:00 AM 12.24 Madison, WI, GO 11:00 AM 15.21 Madison, WI, GO 11:00 AM 9.50 Oconomowoc Area SD, WI 11:00 AM *4.94 Dover (Town), NJ 11:00 AM *2.00 Harris Co MUD #410, TX, GO 12:00 PM 14.29 Macomb Co Bldg Auth, MI, GO 11:00 AM 28.83 United South Central ISD #2134, MN, GO 12:00 PM Aa1 *6.26 Tenafly Borough, NJ, GO 11:30 AM 137.41 Augusta, GA, RE 12:00 PM 12.00 Broken Arrow, OK, GO 02:00 PM [Sep. 19] *4.00 Moraine Park Tech Coll Dt, WI, GO 10:30 AM 20.00 Hardin County, IA, GO 11:00 AM 12.72 Washington Co Hsg & Redev, MN, GO 10:00 AM *3.00 Fort Bend Co MUD #187, TX, GO 11:30 AM 36.82 Maryland Dept of Transp, MD, RE 11:00 AM 115.00 Palm Beach Co SD, FL 11:00 AM *3.38 Brazoria Co MUD #25, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Sep. 20] 4.11 Warren, MI, GO 11:00 AM 20.04 Warren, MI, GO 11:00 AM [Sep. 24] 26.07 Belle Plaine ISD #716, MN, GO 11:00 AM *5.66 Missoula, MT, GO 12:00 PM 1.29 St Louis Park, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Sep. 25] 22.40 Aurora, IL, GO 10:15 AM 9.78 North St Paul ISD #622, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Sep. 27] *1.30 Elko New Market, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 04] *9.97 Winona ISD #861, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 15] *4.98 Wisconsin Indianhead Tech, WI, GO 11:00 AM