Sept 6 The Investment Company Institute on Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report:

"Total money market mutual fund assets decreased by $870 million to $2.570 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, September 5, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable government funds decreased by $3.01 billion, taxable non-government funds increased by $340 million, and tax-exempt funds increased by $1.80 billion.

Retail: Assets of retail money market funds decreased by $710 million to $886.17 billion. Taxable government money market fund assets in the retail category decreased by $590 million to $186.31 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets decreased by $520 million to $511.18 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased by $400 million to $188.68 billion.

Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds decreased by $160 million to $1.684 trillion. Among institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets decreased by $2.42 billion to $674.88 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $860 million to $926.35 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased by $1.40 billion to $82.87 billion.

ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. Weekly money market assets for the last 20 weeks are available on the ICI website."

NOTE: ICI's Web site is www.ici.org