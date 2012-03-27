* European client-driven derivatives revenue up 142 pct YTD

* European rivals may be stepping back from market

By Lauren Tara LaCapra

March 27 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) first-quarter earnings are expected to benefit from the increased use of derivatives by European clients seeking ways to hedge risk, according to an internal report viewed by Reuters.

Revenue at Goldman's investment bank in Europe increased by 8 percent from the year-ago period to $476 million, the report said.

A big driver was derivatives that clients, corporations and financial institutions used to hedge bets in the stock and fixed-income markets.

Overall client-driven derivatives revenue was up 142 percent year-to-date in Goldman's Europe division, helping to offset declines in more traditional investment banking businesses, like mergers and acquisitions.

The figures suggest that steps taken by European regulators to stabilize capital markets have been effective and have set the stage for stronger-than-expected quarterly results for Wall Street investment banks. [ID:nL2E8E8DHV]

The figures also suggest that U.S. banks are benefiting from stress among European competitors that have had to step back from the market and reduce risk-taking in the midst of the sovereign debt crisis.

On a conference call last week to discuss quarterly results, Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N Chief Executive Richard Handler said "a number of larger foreign players who have had ambitions of being global are choosing to go back to their respective countries to basically satisfy their regulators and the rating agencies." That is a situation, he said, that "creates an opportunity" for U.S. competitors to gain market share.

Goldman's derivatives gains were driven by clients adjusting their balance sheets for counterparty credit risks, as well as European financial institutions seeking capital gains, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the results are not public.

Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally declined to comment on the figures.

Goldman does not break out its European results individually in quarterly reports. Instead, it reports revenue for Europe, Middle East and Asia, which delivered $2.87 billion of revenue and $1.09 billion in pre-tax earnings for the first quarter of 2011.

(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Alwyn Scott and Steve Orlofsky)

((lauren.lacapra@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6116)) Keywords: GOLDMAN/EUROPE

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.