BRIEF-Pool Corporation says chairman Sexton to retire
* Pool corporation announces changes to its board of directors and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Pool corporation announces changes to its board of directors and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Jean-Yves Lavoie succeeds Peter Dorrins as President and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.