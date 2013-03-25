BRIEF-Navistar International Q1 loss per share $0.76
* On track to achieve internal plan that supports full-year guidance
NEW YORK, March 25 UBS SAYS US SEC'S APPROVAL OF NASDAQ COMPENSATION PLAN FOR FACEBOOK IPO DOES NOT CHANGE UBS'S OPINION NASDAQ FAILED TO PERFORM ITS DUTIES UBS AG SAYS HAS FILED ARBITRATION DEMAND AGAINST NASDAQ OMX GROUP FOR THE FULL EXTENT OF ITS LOSSES FROM FACEBOOK INC IPO
* On track to achieve internal plan that supports full-year guidance
* Brown-Forman reports third quarter results; tightens full year earnings per share outlook
* Dr. Sven Rohmann, CEO and chairman of company, will be stepping down from his position as chief executive officer