ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- GOLDEN STATE TOBACCO SECURITIZATION WEEK OF 380,795 A2/A-/BBB+ CORPORATION 04/01 ENHANCED TOBACCO SETTLEMENT ASSET- BACKED BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2021 TERM: 2029, 2030 Day of Sale: 04/02 CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 351,330 Aa3/AA/ SOUTH CAROLINA PROJECT 04/01 SERIES 2013B MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2018-2030 HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 203,930 A2/A/ AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF MISSOURI 04/01 COXHEALTH MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 04/03 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 202,000 Aa2/AAA/ LOTTERY REVENUE BONDS 04/01 $122MM - SERIES A, TAX EXEMPT $80MM - SERIES B & C, TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 04/03 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 196,000 A1/A/A+ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 04/01 POLLUTION CONTROL REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON COMPANY) 2006 SERIES MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York WPPI ENERGY WEEK OF 182,460 A1/A/A+ POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 04/01 SERIES 2013A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2033 TERM: 2037 Day of Sale: 04/03 PENNSYLVANIA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 158,255 Aa2/AA+/NR SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BOND 04/01 SERIES 2013-115 CONSISTING OF: $127,905,000 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013-115A $30,350,000 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013-115B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 113,000 Aa3/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 04/01 2013 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS $60,500M - ELECTION OF 2012 SERIES B, TAX-EXEMPT $52,500M - ELECTION OF 2012 SERIES A, TAXABLE MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 04/02 CITY OF HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 112,810 A1/A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/01 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: SERIES 2013B: 16-33 A1/A BANS SERIES: 14 MIG1/SP1 Day of Sale: 04/03 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS-LSU UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 103,580 A1/AA-/ AND MECH COLLEGE, LOUISIANA 04/01 AUXILIARY REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2016-2043 Day of Sale: 04/04 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA DAILY 80,625 Aa3/AA-/ REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York HOSPITAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 60,000 /BBB+/A- MEDFORD, OREGON 04/01 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York REMARK: Final Maturity 2042 Day of Sale: 04/04 THE REGENTS OF NEW MEXICO STATE WEEK OF 54,975 Aa2/AA/AA- UNIVERSITY 04/01 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 CONSISTING OF: $11,770,000 IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A $38,855,000 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013B $4,350,000 TAXABLE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York BURLINGTON COUNTY BRIDGE COMMISSION WEEK OF 50,000 // NEW JERSEY COUNTY GUARANTEED 04/01 BRIDGE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Chicago Day of Sale: 04/02 COUNTY OF RANDOLPH, NORTH CAROLINA DAILY 42,670 Aa3/A+/ LIMITED OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013B AND 2013C MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON MERCER COUNTY WEEK OF 33,310 /AA-/ NEW JERSEY GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/01 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York METROPOLITAN SEWERAGE DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 30,105 // BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA 04/01 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: APPLIED/APPLIED/APPLIED STRUCTURE TBA Day of Sale: 04/03 CENTRAL COLORADO WATER CONSERVANCY WEEK OF 30,000 // DISTRICT LIMITED TAX GENERAL 04/01 OBLIGATION MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 04/03 SANTA MARIA JOINT UHS DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 04/01 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 04/03 LOUISIANA ENERGY AND POWER WEEK OF 28,405 A3/A-/ AUTHORITY 04/01 POWER PROJECT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 04/03 LAMPASAS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 27,990 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/01 LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA- Day of Sale: 04/04 CARTERET COUNTY REFUNDING WEEK OF 25,000 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 2013 04/01 NORTH CAROLINA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2027 Day of Sale: 04/03 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 18,000 Baa2// (HANOVER COLLEGE) EDUCATIONAL 04/01 FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 COLLEGE GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2014-2043 Day of Sale: 04/03 RICHLAND COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 15,045 /A+/ HOSPITALITY TAX REVENUE REFUNDING 04/01 SERIES 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/02 SANTA MARIA JOINT UHS DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 2004 ELECTION 13 04/01 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2037 Day of Sale: 04/03 MCLENNAN COUNTY JUNIOR COLLEGE WEEK OF 14,680 /AA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/01 LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ************TAXABLE**************** ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 04/04 DFB TAX INFRASTRUCTURE REFUNDING WEEK OF 13,975 /A-/ REVENUE CRACKERNECK CREEK 2013A 04/01 MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2028 Day of Sale: 04/01 MOUNT LAUREL TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 13,315 /AA/ EDUCATION BURLINGTON COUNTY 04/01 /EXP/ NEW JERSEY SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 04/02 ROCHESTER (CITY), NEW HAMPSHIRE WEEK OF 12,155 NR/AA-/ NEW & REFUNDING 04/01 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 04/02 CASATAIC UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT 2012 WEEK OF 10,500 /A+/ ELECTION 13A, CALIFORNIA 04/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/02 TOWN OF MIDDLE CAPE MAY COUNTY WEEK OF 10,480 /A+/ NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS 04/01 SERIES 29013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York DFB TAXABLE INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK OF 10,410 /A-/ REFUNDING REVENUE CRACKERNECK 04/01 CREEK 2013B MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2029 Day of Sale: 04/01 THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE WEEK OF 9,995 /AA-/ CITY OF FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 04/01 WATER REVENUE BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2026 Day of Sale: 04/03 CITY OF GAHANNA, OHIO WEEK OF 9,645 Aa1// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/01 BONDS VARIOUS PURPOSE MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2013-2030 Day of Sale: 04/03 SOMERVILLE BOROUGH BOARD OF WEEK OF 9,175 Aa3// EDUCATION SOMERSET COUNTY, NEW 04/01 JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York AUGUSTA GENERAL OBLIATION WEEK OF 9,015 NR// TEMP NOTES 2013 BANK QUALIFIED 04/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015 Day of Sale: 04/01 CITY OF WYLIE, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,635 NAF/A+/NAF (COLLIN, DALLAS, ROCKWALL COUNTIES) 04/01 GENERAL OBLIGATIONS REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2025 REMARK: Bank Qualified STATE OF MISSISSIPPI MASTER LEASE WEEK OF 8,575 /AA-/ PROGRAM 04/01 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION AND DOT FUNDING MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 04/04 RHODE ISLAND HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 8,065 // BUILDING CORPORATION 04/01 PUBLIC SCHOOLS REVENUE BOND FINANCING PROGRAM TOWN OF NORTH KINGSTOWN REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 A MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 04/02 NORTH BEND, OREGON WEEK OF 8,015 // SCHOOL DISTRICT SERIES 2013 04/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) BONDS MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 04/02 SHERIDAN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2 WEEK OF 7,850 /AA-/ ARAPAHO COUNTY,COLORADO GENERAL 04/01 OBLIGATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: STATE INTERCEPT CALIFORNIA AREA SCHOOL DISTICT WEEK OF 7,700 // WASHINGTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 04/02 SANDY CITY SALES TAX REVENUE WEEK OF 6,855 NR/AA+/NR REFUNDING BONDS, UTAH TAXABLE 04/01 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 04/03 BENTWORTH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,390 A3/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 04/01 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 04/04 BROOME COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 5,770 /A/ MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 04/03 LA PLATA ARCHULETA WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,500 NR/A/NR LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/01 COLORADO MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 04/03 STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 5,300 A2/AA/ AUTHORITY 04/01 COLLEGE REVENUE BONDS SERIES A OF 2013 (TAX-EXEMPT) SERIES B OF 2013 (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2033 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: NON-BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 04/02 OTSELIC VALLEY CENTRAL SHOOL WEEK OF 5,000 NR// DISTRICT, NEW YORK 04/01 QSCB (TAXABLE) MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2034 Day of Sale: 04/04 TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON MERCER COUNTY WEEK OF 4,665 /AA-/ NEW JERSEY PENSION OBLIGATION 04/01 REFUNDING BONDS TAXABLE SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York CYPRESS HILLS MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,260 /BBB+/ DISTRICT #1, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 04/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE CITY OF LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 4,015 // LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 04/01 SERIES 2013 MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 04/04 WILLIAM PENN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,005 /A/ DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2034 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 04/03 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 3,700 NR/AA+/NR AUTHORITY 04/01 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 04/02 CONNERSVILLE WATERWORKS REFUNDING WEEK OF 3,655 NR/NR/ REVENUE 2013 INDIANA 04/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/04 MENALLEN TOWNSHIP SEWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 3,155 /AA-/ FAYETTE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/01 GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2044 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 04/04 TOWN OF ASHFORD GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 2,670 Aa3// CONNECTICUT GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/01 REFUNDING 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 04/02 BENTON (TOWN), NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,750 NR// REFUNDING BONDS 04/01 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2038 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 04/03 DOLGEVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,620 NR/A+/ NEW YORK 04/01 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2017 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 04/04 JACKSON, MISSOURI WEEK OF 1,555 /A+/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 2013 04/01 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 04/01 AUGUSTA GENERAL OBLIGATION KANSAS WEEK OF 900 // 2013 BANK QUALIFIED 04/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 04/01 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,664,940 (in 000's)