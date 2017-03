IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- -------------- STATE OF CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 2,000,000 A1/A/A- VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/08 BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 4/10 JOINT WITH MORGAN STANLEY Day of Sale: 04/11 MANAGEMENT GROUP: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - New York FLORIDA HURRICANE CATASTROPHE FUND WEEK OF 2,000,000 Aa3/AA-/AA FINANCE CORPORATION 04/08 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York TERM: 2016, 2018, 2020 REMARK: INDICATIONS OF INTEREST: TUESDAY Day of Sale: 04/10 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 450,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- FINANCING AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 04/08 (SUTTER HEALTH), SERIES 2013A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SUTTER HEALTH (CALIFORNIA) WEEK OF 300,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- TAXABLE BONDS 04/08 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York THE METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT OF WEEK OF 227,910 Aa3/AA-/ NASHVILLE AND DAVIDSON COUNTY, 04/08 TENNESSEE WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE OF NEW YORK MORTGAGE AGENCY WEEK OF 219,705 Aaa/NR/NR MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING 04/08 OF: $186,540M FORTY-NINTH SERIES (NON AMT) $33,165M FIFTIETH SERIES MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York LOWER COLORADO RIVER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 201,000 A2/A/A+ TRANSMISSION CONTRACT REFUNDING 04/08 REVENUE LCRA TRANSMISSION SERVICES CORPORATION PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2024-2033 TERM: 2014, 2036 Day of Sale: 04/09 TRIBOROUGH BRIDGE AND TUNNEL WEEK OF 200,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY (MTA BRIDE AND TUNNELS) 04/08 EXP/EXP/EXP GENERAL REVENUE BONDS, SER 2013C MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 4/10 Day of Sale: 04/11 MISSISSIPPI DEVELOPMENT BANK WEEK OF 174,725 Aa3/AA-/ SPECIAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/08 SERIES 2013A (HARRISON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY REFUNDING PROJECT) SERIES 2013B (CITY OF LAUREL, MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY REFUNDING PROJECT) SERIES 2013C (MADISON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY REFUNDING PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York TARRANT COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 166,705 Aa2/AA-/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 04/08 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS (BAYLOR HEALTH CARE SYSTEM PROJECT) 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 123,835 // INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 04/08 ST. FRANCIS MEDICAL CENTER REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT 13 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis CITY OF BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 114,505 A2/A+/A+ UTILITY SYSTEM 04/08 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 110,000 A1/A/NR AGENCY REVENUE BONDS BOSTON 04/08 UNIVERSITY ISSUE SERIES X (2013) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STATE OF RHODE ISLAND AND WEEK OF 101,140 Aa3/AA-/AA- PROVIDENCE PLANTATION 04/08 LEASE PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES REFUNDING MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 04/10 DAYTON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 93,400 // BANS 04/08 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia TERM: 2013 ALASKA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 85,270 /AA+/AA+ STATE CAPITAL PROJECT BONDS II 04/08 2013 SERIES A MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: Serials: 6/1/17-6/1/23(Semi Annual) Serials 12/1/23 - 12/1/32 (Annual) Day of Sale: 04/10 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA DAILY 80,625 Aa3/AA-/ REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SADDLEBACK VALLEY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 75,000 // UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 04/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 13 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/11 ROCKWALL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 73,065 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/08 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA2/AA Day of Sale: 04/10 PAJARO VALLEY CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 70,000 // UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 04/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2012 ELECTION 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/09 TARRANT COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 63,035 Aa2/AA-/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 04/08 TAXABLE HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS SEIRES 2013C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York OKLAHOMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 60,000 Aaa/NR/NR TAXABLE REFUNDING 04/08 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 04/10 MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS DAILY 56,358 Aaa/AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2036 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Ratings A1/A+ NEW ALBANY-FLOYD COUNTY SCHOOL WEEK OF 55,655 /AA+/ BUILDING CORPORATION, INDIANA 04/08 TAXABLE FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2027 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: (A+) Day of Sale: 04/10 GREENEWAY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT, WEEK OF 55,000 // FLORIDA 04/08 SPECAIL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 04/10 SOUTH CAROLINA STATE HOUSING WEEK OF 50,000 // FINANCING HOMEOWNERSHIP AND 04/08 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (TAXABLE) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2041 Day of Sale: 04/09 BOGGY CREEK, FLORIDA WEEK OF 50,000 // IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT SPECIAL 04/08 ASSESSMENT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 04/10 REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF THE CITY WEEK OF 47,150 A1/NR/NR OF MILWAUKEE (WISCONSIN) REFUNDIING 04/08 REVENUE BONDS (MILWAUKEE PUBLIC SCHOOLS - NEIGHBORHOOD SCHOOLS INITIATIVE) SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA, WEEK OF 46,755 Aa3/AA-/ CHARLOTTE 04/08 GENERAL REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 04/09 COUNTY OF RANDOLPH, NORTH CAROLINA DAILY 42,670 Aa3/A+/ LIMITED OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013B AND 2013C MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte PALMDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 40,000 // CALIFORNIA 04/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2012 ELECTION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/10 AUSTIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 39,665 Aa1/AA+/AA+ TEXAS LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 04/08 SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA, WEEK OF 37,730 Aa3/AA-/ CHARLOTTE 04/08 TAXABLE GENERAL REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 04/09 CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 37,705 Baa1// AUTHORITY 04/08 REVENUE BONDS (BIOLA UNIVERSITY) SERIES 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2018-2028 TERM: 2033, 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 04/09 CHAFFEY JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 34,000 Aa2/AA-/ DISTRICT 04/08 2013 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 04/10 CITY OF GROTON, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 32,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING, 13A 04/08 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 04/09 STATE OF OKLAHOMA WEEK OF 30,265 Aa2/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/08 OKLAHOMA BUILDING BONDS OF 1992 REFUNDING SERIES OF 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SANTA MARIA JOINT UNIFIED HIGH WEEK OF 30,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 04/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 13 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2026 CAPITAL REGIONAL AIRPORT COMMISSION WEEK OF 22,095 A2//A- VIRGINIA 04/08 AIRPORT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 04/09 THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ST. JOSEPH WEEK OF 21,890 /AA+/ (ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI) 04/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2020-2031 REMARK: UL: A+ MONTEREY PENINSULA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 21,300 Aa2/AA-/ COMMUNITY COLLEGE 04/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING, 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2021 Day of Sale: 04/09 BETHEL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 52, WEEK OF 20,720 // OREGON 04/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION & REFUNDING MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 04/10 COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 20,000 /AA-/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 04/08 DEPARTMENT OF GENERAL SERVICES MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2016 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. COLORADO WEEK OF 20,000 // MESA UNIVERSITY BOARD OF TRUSTEES 04/08 AUXILIARY FACILITY REVENUE 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/10 KERRVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 19,370 Aaa/NAF/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 04/08 REFUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2021 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 04/08 VICTOR CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,045 Aa2/NR/NR NEW YORK SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING 04/08 SERIAL BONDS 2013 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 04/09 CITY OF ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 19,000 //A- HEALTHCARE FACILITIES REVENUE 04/08 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2028 TERM: 2033 Day of Sale: 04/09 ENNIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 17,000 A2/AA-/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL 04/08 OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: CABS ALEDO ISD, TEXAS WEEK OF 16,985 /AAA/AAA UT REFUNDING BONDS 04/08 SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE/NOT BANK- QUALIFIED) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: /AA-/AA Day of Sale: 04/08 CITY OF WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, WEEK OF 16,400 /AAA/ TEXAS 04/08 PERMANENT IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2020 Day of Sale: 04/09 SANTA MARIA JOINT UNIFIED HIGH WEEK OF 15,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 04/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2004 ELECTION 13 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2037 Day of Sale: 04/09 CEDAR PARK UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE WEEK OF 14,950 // REFUNDING TAXABLE 04/08 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 04/09 ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 14,900 /BBB/ HIGHER EDUCATION BUILDING AUTHORITY 04/08 GANNON UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2038 CEDAR PARK GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 14,725 // REFUNDING TAXABLE, TEXAS 04/08 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2027 Day of Sale: 04/09 MONTEREY PENINSULA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 13,400 /AA-/ COMMUNITY COLLEGE 04/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING, 2013B **********TAXABLE****************** MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2020 Day of Sale: 04/09 DENTON COUNTY FRESH WATER SUPPLY WEEK OF 13,095 /BBB-/ DISTRICT #7 ROAD REFUNDING TEXAS 04/08 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2032 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 04/09 LA CONNER SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 311, WEEK OF 13,000 // WASHINGTON 04/08 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2015-2032 Day of Sale: 04/11 MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS DAILY 12,925 Aaa/AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 (TAXABLE) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2028 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Ratings A1/A+ RHODE ISLAND HEALTH & EDUCATION WEEK OF 12,680 A1// BUILDING 04/08 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 04/09 OHIO WATER DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 12,500 // REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, 04/08 COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE, TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis COUNTY OF SULLIVAN WEEK OF 11,000 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATIONS 04/08 PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING (SERIAL) BONDS, 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 04/09 CHERRY HILL TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 10,300 Aa2// GENERAL IMPROVEMENT AND SEWER 04/08 UTILITY BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2019 TOWNSHIP OF MIDDLE WEEK OF 9,780 /A+/ CAPE MAY COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 04/08 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 04/09 SENECA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,055 // BUTLER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 04/08 ALEDO ISD, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,985 /AAA/AAA UT REFUNDING BONDS 04/08 SERIES 2013A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2031 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: /AA-/AA BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 04/08 OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 8,865 UR/UR/ ECON DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 04/08 MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $7,235M SERIES A TAX-EXEMPT $1,630M SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis LAKE WORTH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,790 NAF/AAA/NAF DISTRICT TARRANT COUNTY, TEXAS 04/08 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 $8,545 CIBS $244,903.40 PREMIUM CABS MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2025-2031 CABS: 2017-2024 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM GRANBURY, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,180 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/08 SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2024 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 04/11 SPRINGHALL SCHOOL DISTRICT 8 OF WEEK OF 7,775 /A/ WEBSTER PARISH, LOUISIANA 04/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2030 Day of Sale: 04/09 BAYFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 10 WEEK OF 7,515 // JT-R, COLORADO 04/08 IN ARCHULETA AND LA PLATA COUNTIES, GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2020-2028 REMARK: RATED: AA2 (CO STATE INTERCEPT) Day of Sale: 04/09 CITY OF SHENANDOAH, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,320 /AA-/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/08 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas BUFFALO (CITY), NEW YORK WEEK OF 7,100 A1/A/A+ TAXABLE 04/08 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 04/09 GREENSBURG SALEM SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,925 // WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 04/10 TOUCHET SCHOOL DISTRICT 300, WEEK OF 6,500 // WASHINGTON 04/08 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 04/09 BENTWORTH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 6,390 A3/AA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/08 REFUNDING 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 04/11 MANASQUAN BOARD OF EDUCATION, WEEK OF 6,025 Aa3/NR/ NEW JERSEY 04/08 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2024-2025 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 04/09 DELANCO TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 5,690 Aa3// NEW JERSEY 04/08 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 04/10 JOLIET REGIONAL PORT DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,580 /A/ ILLINOIS 04/08 WILL COUNTY (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE) CONSISTING OF: $4,715M SERIES A REFUNDING BONDS $ 870M SERIES B TAXABLE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis CITY OF DES PERES, MISSOURI WEEK OF 5,025 NR// TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/08 REFUNDING 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/08 HONEOYE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,650 NR/A+/ NEW YORK 04/08 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2019 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 04/10 EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP AUTHORITY WEEK OF 4,470 // MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2043 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 04/09 KANSAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,055 NR// NO. 417 04/08 MORRIS COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 13 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2023-2028 Day of Sale: 04/08 CITY OF GROTON, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 4,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 13B 04/08 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 04/09 CALCASIEU PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,520 /A+/ NO. 21, LOUISIANA 04/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2030 Day of Sale: 04/09 PALMDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,000 // CALIFORNIA 04/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 13B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/10 CITY OF HALTOM CITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,000 Aa3// LIMITED TAX GENRAL OBLIGATION 04/08 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas CITY OF HICO, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,825 /A+/ COMBINATION TAX AND SURPLUS 04/08 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2042 Day of Sale: 04/08 CITY OF MILFORD, IOWA WEEK OF 2,750 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/08 13 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2029 Day of Sale: 04/08 BUCKEYE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 2,515 A2// MEDINA COUNTY 04/08 REFUNDING BONDS, GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis STEELTON-HIGHSPIRE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,500 Aa3// DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2023 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 04/08 DEKALB COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 2,440 // PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 1 04/08 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING, 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2028 CITY OF HALTOM CITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,350 Aa3// CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 04/08 SERIES 2013 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SMITH COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 2,040 // PUBLIC BUILDING COMM REFUNDING 04/08 REVENUE 13 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 04/10 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 8,044,190 (in 000's)