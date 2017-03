IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- -------------- STATE PUBLIC WORKS BOARD OF THE WEEK OF 400,000 A2/A-/BBB+ STATE OF CALIFORNIA 04/22 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2033 TERM: 2038 REMARK: ROP: 4/22 Day of Sale: 04/23 CITY OF HOUSTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 333,500 /AA/AA CONSISTING OF: 04/22 PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A TAXABLE PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION (DEMOLITION PROGRAM), SERIES 2013A MGR: Rice Financial Products Company, Hoboken Day of Sale: 04/24 COUNTY OF MUSKINGUM, OHIO WEEK OF 294,940 Ba1/BB+/ HOSPITAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 04/22 SERIES 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 04/24 CENTRAL TEXAS REGIONAL MOBILITY WEEK OF 267,120 // AUTHORITY 04/22 CONSISTING OF: $158,760M SENIOR LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A $108,360M SUBORDINATE LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: SENIOR LIEN RATINGS: BAA2/BBB-/NR SUBORDINATE LIEN RATINGS: BAA3/BB+/NR EL PASO COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT WEEK OF 255,725 /AA-/AA COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 04/22 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION AND GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 04/25 CITY OF PORTLAND, OREGON WEEK OF 242,000 Aa1// SECOND LIEN WATER SYSTEM REVENUE 04/22 AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2037 Day of Sale: 04/23 BAY AREA TOLL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 235,000 Aa3/AA/AA- TOLL BRIDGE REVENUE BONDS 04/22 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 04/24 MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 170,000 Aa1//AA GENERAL REVENUE BONDS 04/22 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 04/23 DEPARTMENT OF WATER AND POWER OF WEEK OF 162,545 Aa2/AA/AA THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES WATER 04/22 SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 4/23 Day of Sale: 04/24 JACKSONVILLE ELECTRIC AUTHORITY WEEK OF 150,000 // FLORIDA 04/22 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: SERIALS/TERMS Day of Sale: 04/24 FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 108,080 Aaa// CORPORATION 04/22 HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES A (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 101,350 Aa/AA/ AUTHORITY 04/22 EXP/EXP/ COMMONWEALTH MORTGAGE BONDS- TAXABLE (PASS-THROUGH) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 04/22 SOUTH CENTRAL CONNECTICUT REGIONAL WEEK OF 94,795 // WATER AUTHORITY 04/22 $31,105M WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS SERIES A $63,690M WATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES B MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 04/23 COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT NO. 502 WEEK OF 84,000 Aaa/AAA/ (COLLEGE OF DUPAGE) 04/22 COUNTIES OF DUPAGE, COOK AND WILL AND STATE OF ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION COMMUNITY COLLEGE BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago LUBBOCK, TEXAS WEEK OF 81,845 /AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/22 SERIES 2013 TAXABLE MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 04/23 POCONO MOUNTAIN SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 81,800 // PENNSYLVANIA 04/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: $73,400M TAX-EXEMPT $ 8,400M TAXABLE MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken REMARK: TAX EXEMPT DUE: 2014-2029 TAXABLE DUE: 2015-2025 INSURED Day of Sale: 04/24 ISSAQUAH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 411, WEEK OF 76,170 // WASHINGTON 04/22 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: $55,000M 2013A TAX-EXEMPT $21,170M 2013B REFUNDING, TAXABLE MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT DUE: 2014; 2027/2029 REFUNDING TAXABLE DUE: 2013/2019 Day of Sale: 04/24 SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 74,285 Aa2/AA+/AA MUNICIPAL DRAINAGE UTILITY SYSTEM 04/22 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 04/24 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 65,000 // AGENCY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013G 04/22 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: FITCH: BBB+ (STABLE) S&P: BBB+ (NEGATIVE) Day of Sale: 04/25 KING COUNTY PHD #2 UNLIMITED TAX WEEK OF 60,680 Aa2/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 04/22 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2023 Day of Sale: 04/25 CABARRUS COUNTY REFUNDING GENERAL WEEK OF 60,235 Aa1/AA+/ OBLIGATION NORTH CAROLINA 04/22 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2027 Day of Sale: 04/25 DENVER CITY AND COUNTY SCHOOL WEEK OF 60,000 Aa3/A+/ DISTRICT #1 CERTIFICATES OF 04/22 PARTICIPATION 2013 C COLORADO MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 04/24 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 59,835 A2/A+/ AGENCY REVENUE BONDS 04/22 OLIN COLLEGE ISSUE SERIES 2013E MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 04/24 MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS DAILY 56,358 Aaa/AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2036 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Ratings A1/A+ JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 51,335 /A+/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 231 04/22 REFUNDING AND NEW MONEY BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 04/25 PALM BEACH COUNTY HEALTH WEEK OF 50,940 Baa2/NR/BBB+ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 04/22 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS (JUPITER MEDICAL CENTER, INC. PROJECT), SERIES 2013A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 04/23 LUBBOCK, TEXAS WEEK OF 48,070 /AA+/AA+ WASTEWATER SYSTEM SURPLUS REVENUE 04/22 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 04/23 GULF COAST WATER DISPOSAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 44,810 /A/ TEXAS 04/22 BAYPORT AREA SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 04/24 PEARLAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 41,800 Aa3/AA-/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING **TAXABLE** BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 04/23 LUBBOCK, TEXAS WEEK OF 41,075 /AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/22 SERIES 2013 TAXABLE MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 04/23 CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA WEEK OF 39,000 A2/AA-/ UTILITY SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 04/22 BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York LANCASTER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 37,000 A1/A/ INSTALLMENT PURCHASE REFUNDING 04/22 2013B SOUTH CAROLINA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2021-2028 Day of Sale: 04/24 DALLAS COUNTY UTILITY DAILY 35,200 // REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 33,575 Aa2/AA/NR CORPORATION 04/22 MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $23,830M 2012 SERIES M-1 (NON-AMT) $ 9,745M 2012 SERIES M-2 (NON-AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NEW JERSEY HEALTHCARE FACILITY WEEK OF 30,060 /A/A REFUNDING MERIDIAN HEALTH SYSTEM 04/22 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 04/23 HAYS COUNTY LIMITED TAX REFUNDING WEEK OF 26,000 Aa2/AA/AA BONDS 04/22 TEXAS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 04/24 UGAREF RUTHERFORD BUILDING AUTH WEEK OF 25,000 Aa2// DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY UNIFIED 04/22 GOVERNMENT REVENUE REFUNDING ATHENS-CLARK COUNTY GEORGIA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: SERIALS/TERMS THE BOROUGH OF LANGHORNE MANOR WEEK OF 24,800 // HIGHER EDUCATION AND HEALTH 04/22 AUTHORITY BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 WOODS SERVICES PROJECT MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 04/24 CHICHESTER SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 23,960 /AA/ DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A & B OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2029 Day of Sale: 04/24 LANCASTER EDUCATIONAL ASSISTANCE WEEK OF 23,825 A1/A/ PROGRAM 04/22 INSTALLMENT PURCHASE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS-TAXABLE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 04/24 LORAIN COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 23,815 NR// ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FACILITIES 04/22 REVENUE REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: S&P: A- (STABLE) Day of Sale: 04/23 MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY DAILY 22,805 Aa3// MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2035 WEST VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 21,000 Aaa/AAA/ FUND 04/22 HOUSING FINANCE BONDS (TAXABLE) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 04/23 KIRKWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,280 Aa2// EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 04/22 LEASEHOLD REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 04/24 CITY OF RIO RANCHO, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 16,660 // WATER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM 04/22 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee LICKING HEIGHTS, OHIO WEEK OF 15,865 // LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, TAXABLE 04/22 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 04/23 MAINE MUNI BOND BANK 2013 SERIES A WEEK OF 15,660 Aa2/AA+/ MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2031 TERM: 2033, 2043 Day of Sale: 04/22 PEARLAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,500 Aa3/AA-/ DIRSTICT, TEXAS 04/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 04/23 DRIPPING SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,900 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 04/23 EDMOND PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY SALES WEEK OF 13,000 /AA-/ TAX & UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 04/22 OKLAHOMA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 04/23 MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS DAILY 12,925 Aaa/AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 (TAXABLE) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2028 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Ratings A1/A+ CITY OF WINSTON-SALEM, WEEK OF 12,745 Aaa// NORTH CAROLINA 04/22 STORMWATER FEE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 04/24 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 12,735 /A-/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY URSINUS 04/22 COLLEGE REVENUE BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 04/23 CITY IOF MESA, ARIZONA WEEK OF 11,170 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/22 SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York BRECKSVILLE-BROADVIEW HEIGHTS CITY WEEK OF 10,480 // SCHOOL TAXABLE, GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/22 REFUNDING OHIO MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/23 RADNOR TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,980 Aa2// DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2034 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 04/23 KANSAS POWER POOL ELECTRIC UTILITY WEEK OF 7,500 Baa1/NR/ REVENUE KANSAS 04/22 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 04/25 TOWN OF SUNNYVALE, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,100 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/22 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 04/25 JACKSBORO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,930 /A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 (NON-PSF) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 04/23 BARTON COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 6,720 NR/A+/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 04/22 REFUNDING BANK QUALIFIED KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 04/26 CALAVERAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,500 NR/A/ REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 04/22 PARTICIPATION BANK QUALIFIED CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 04/25 MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OHIO WEEK OF 6,045 Aa1// MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED MARION COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,935 NR// DISTRICT NO. 410 GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/22 REFUNDING BANK QUALIFIED KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2027 Day of Sale: 04/25 COLUMBIA COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 5,250 // MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 04/24 TROUP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT DAILY 5,170 Aaa// TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: A1 MONTGOMERY COUNTY MUD #18, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,000 A1// UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 04/22 SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 04/25 UNION SPRINGS CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,945 /AA-/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 04/22 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 04/24 TERRELL COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,280 Aa1// GEORGIA 04/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2024 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: (A1) Day of Sale: 04/23 BOURBON COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,210 NR/A/ DISTRICT 234 GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/22 BANK QUALIFIED KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2016 Day of Sale: 04/25 BELOIT PUBLIC BUILDING COMMISSION WEEK OF 4,135 NR// REFUNDING REVENUE BANK QUALIFIED 04/22 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 04/25 HODGEMAN COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 4,080 NR/A/ REFUNDING BANK QUALIFIED KANSAS 04/22 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 04/24 NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY WEEK OF 3,540 /BBB/ MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 19 04/22 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 04/23 GRAY COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,295 NR// #476 GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK 04/22 QUALIFIED KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2033 Day of Sale: 04/23 HAZLE TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 3,125 /AA/ LUZERNE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/22 GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2032 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 04/25 CITY OF UVALDE, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,105 // (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 04/22 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN ULVADE COUNTY, TEXAS) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2028 COLUMBUS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,099 A1/A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 04/25 SPIRIT LAKE CSD INFRA SALES TAX WEEK OF 2,880 NR/A/ REVENUE BANK QUALIFIED IOWA 04/22 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2021 Day of Sale: 04/22 SKOKIE PARK DISTRICT, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 2,000 Aa2// COOK COUNTY, GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/22 BONDS (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE) SERIES 2013B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 04/23 CENTEREACH FIRE DISTRICT, NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,910 Aa3/NR/ **********BANK QUALIFIED******* 04/22 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 04/23 AVERILL PARK-SAND LAKE FIRE WEEK OF 1,365 NR/A+/ DISTRICT NO. 2, NEW YORK 04/22 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 04/23 BRECKSVILLE-BROADVIEW HEIGHTS WEEK OF 1,340 // CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL 04/22 OBLIGATION OHIO MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/23 TOWN OF ONONDAGA,NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,170 // *********BANK QUALIFIED********** 04/22 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 04/26 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,379,404 (in 000's)