April 24 Detroit's already low credit ratings
could sink further if the city is allowed to file for
bankruptcy, Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday.
The credit rating agency said a decision by the city's
state-appointed emergency manager and Michigan's governor to
authorize a Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy filing would lead to
a restructuring of Detroit's debt that could reduce or delay
payments on its outstanding bonds.
Moody's, which rates Detroit's general obligation debt deep
in the junk category at Caa1 with a negative outlook, also said
Detroit could be pushed into bankruptcy if interest rate swap
agreements are terminated. While the termination of those
agreements has already been triggered, negotiations are ongoing
with the swap providers. A termination could cost the city as
much as $440 million, or about 22 percent of its annual
operating budget.
Legal challenges to a 2012 Michigan law governing fiscally
stressed local governments and the emergency managers that run
them could derail attempts to improve Detroit's sagging
finances, Moody's said. That law also provides a path to federal
bankruptcy court if the move is recommended by the emergency
manager and authorized by the governor.
"Any delays or reductions to the financial restructuring
plan could further weaken overall credit quality and may also
accelerate a potential bankruptcy filing or default on debt
obligations by the city," Moody's said in a report.
Kevyn Orr, a bankruptcy attorney who took over Detroit as its
emergency manager on March 25, is required to present a
financial and operating plan to the Michigan Treasurer next
month.
"Any potential rating action will weigh the details of the
plan and its effectiveness upon implementation," Moody's said.
Both Orr and Governor Rick Snyder have said talks with
creditors, including bondholders, were needed to help solve
Detroit's fiscal mess, which mushroomed as the city's population
dropped along with its revenue. The city council last week
approved a contract with Orr's former law firm, Jones Day, as
restructuring counsel.
Detroit has about $2.4 billion of outstanding GO debt, $6
billion of water and sewer revenue bonds, and unfunded
liabilities of $6 billion for retiree healthcare and $650
million for pensions, according to a March report from the
mayor's office.
Moody's said the city has sufficient cash to make a $31.6
million debt service payment on its general obligation debt due
May 1 and a $39.7 million payment on its pension debt on June
15. But the city must craft a new budget for fiscal 2014, which
begins July 1, and it faces subsequent debt payments in October,
November and December totaling $43.2 million, according to the
rating agency.