GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks flat, euro slides on French election concerns
* Markets worried about Trump's lack of focus on economic policies
NEW YORK, April 30 (IFR) - Apple Inc has attracted more than $50 billion in orders for its six-part debt sale expected to price later on Tuesday, according to two market sources.
Apple is issuing three-year and five-year fixed and floating-rate notes, as well as 10-year and 30-year fixed-rate notes via Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.
The company is expected to issue at least $15 billion in debt.
SAN DIEGO, March 6 Airbus expects to have access to European export credit financing on a "case by case" basis in 2017, its sales chief said on Monday, granting it a respite from a series of setbacks.
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter 2016 results