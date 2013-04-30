BRIEF-Discovery Equity Partners reports 6.5 pct stake in Entellus Medical
* Discovery Equity Partners Reports 6.5 pct stake in Entellus Medical Inc as of Feb 23 - SEC filing
April 30 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday said it cut Oak Park, Mich.'s general obligation bond rating to A from A-plus.
S&P said the downgrade reflects the "substantial deterioration in city tax base and subsequent budget pressures."
* Discovery Equity Partners Reports 6.5 pct stake in Entellus Medical Inc as of Feb 23 - SEC filing
BOSTON, March 6 A group representing large institutional investors has approached index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, looking to bar Snap Inc and any other company that sells investors non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.
TORONTO, March 6 Canada's benchmark stock index edged up on Monday to its highest close in 11 days as financial and energy shares climbed, while mining stocks weighed as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in prices for metals.