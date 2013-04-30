NEW YORK, April 30 (IFR) - Apple Inc on Tuesday launched the biggest-ever non-bank bond issue at $17 billion, as it gears up to fund a $100 billion capital program for shareholders.

The company is offering $1 billion of three-year floating-rate notes, $1.5 billion of three-year fixed-rate notes, $2 billion of five-year floating-rate notes, $4 billion of five-year fixed-rate notes, $5.5 billion of 10-year fixed-rate notes and $3 billion of 30-year fixed-rate notes, according to market sources.