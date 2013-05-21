BRIEF-Valhi Q4 EPS $0.03
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
May 21 *Goldman Sachs sees S&P 500 at 1,750 by year end 2013 *Goldman Sachs sees S&P 500 at 1,900 by 2014; 2,100 by 2015 *Goldman Sachs forecasts dividends will rise by 30 pct in next two years, dividend yields likely to stay around 2 pct *Goldman Sachs forecasts US economy to achieve above-trend real GDP growth in 2014
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.