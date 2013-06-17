NEW YORK, June 17 (Fitch) The fiscal year 2013-2014 budget for the state of
Florida is a credit positive for local school districts. The budget boosts
public school funding by over $1 billion (6% year over year). This is the
second year of increases and offsets much of the recession-led decline in state
support for schools after fiscal 2008. However, designation of much of the added
funding for specific purposes restricts school districts' spending options.
Fitch Ratings believes the budget's provisions of $480 million for salary
increases for school personnel are positive for school districts, as many of
their employees have received limited raises over the past five years and
recently were required to contribute to the state pension plan. However, the
designation of a significant portion of the funding increase for the single
purpose of salary increases, combined with higher pension contribution
requirements, sharply limits local school districts' discretion to apply it to
local priorities.
Most of the increase is split between base funding under the Florida Education
Finance Program (FEFP) and salary increases for teachers and other support
personnel. FEFP is the primary mechanism used to determine statewide K-12
educational operations funding and is derived from a combination of state
appropriations and local property taxes. FEFP base funding for general
operations constitutes over three quarters of total FEFP spending and is
budgeted to increase by approximately $491 million, or 4.7%, over prior-year
levels.
Total K-12 funding, including FEFP and categorical program funds such as
allocations for class size reductions, increased by $1.1 billion, or 6% in
fiscal 2014. The funding gains, combined with a smaller increase in fiscal 2013,
reflect rising state revenues while local revenue sources remain stagnant. The
fiscal 2014 K-12 funding of $18.3 billion restores all but $500 million, or
2.5%, of peak-level fiscal 2008 funding. However, on a per-student basis, fiscal
2012 funding remains about 5% off fiscal 2008 student allocations due to
enrollment growth over this period.
