June 26 - RE: $1,300,000,000* STATE OF ILLINOIS General Obligation Bonds, Series of June 2013 POS LINK:MOODY'S: A3 S&P: A- FITCH: A- Negative Outlook Negative Outlook Negative Outlook Rating Exceptions: 07/01/2023 MOODY'S: A2 S&P: AA- 07/01/2028 MOODY'S: A2 S&P: AA- 07/01/2033 MOODY'S: A2 S&P: AA- DATED:07/10/2013 FIRST COUPON:01/01/2014 DUE: 07/01 ADD'L TAKEDOWN MATURITY AMOUNT* COUPON PRICE ( Pts ) 07/01/2014 52,000M 4.00% 0.69 1/8 07/01/2015 52,000M 4.00% 1.30 1/4 07/01/2016 52,000M 4.00% 1.91 1/4 07/01/2017 10,000M 2.50% 100.00 3/8 07/01/2017 42,000M 5.00% 2.50 3/8 07/01/2018 10,000M 3.00% 100.00 3/8 07/01/2018 42,000M 4.00% 3.00 3/8 07/01/2019 52,000M 5.00% 3.37 3/8 07/01/2020 52,000M 5.00% 3.73 3/8 07/01/2021 52,000M 5.00% 4.10 3/8 07/01/2022 52,000M 5.00% 4.41 1/2 07/01/2023 17,000M 4.25% 100.00 1/2 Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. 07/01/2023 35,000M 5.00% 4.56 1/2 07/01/2024 52,000M 5.50% 4.81 1/2 07/01/2025 52,000M 5.50% 4.94 1/2 07/01/2026 52,000M 5.50% 5.08 1/2 07/01/2027 52,000M 5.50% 5.22 1/2 07/01/2028 17,000M 5.00% 100.00 1/2 Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. 07/01/2028 35,000M 5.25% 5.35 1/2 07/01/2029 52,000M 5.25% 5.46 1/2 07/01/2030 52,000M 5.375% 5.55 1/2 07/01/2031 52,000M 5.50% 5.61 1/2 07/01/2033 16,000M 5.25% 100.00 1/2 Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. 07/01/2033 88,000M 5.50% 5.67 1/2 07/01/2038 260,000M 5.75% 5.85 0.425 --------------------------------------- CALL FEATURES: Optional call in 07/01/2023 @ 100.00 --------------------------------------- Sinking Fund Schedule 2033 Term Bond 07/01/2032 52,000 07/01/2033 36,000 Sinking Fund Schedule 2038 Term Bond 07/01/2034 52,000 07/01/2035 52,000 07/01/2036 52,000 07/01/2037 52,000 07/01/2038 52,000 * - APPROXIMATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE PRIORITY RULES: 1) ILLINOIS RETAIL (INDIVIDUAL ONLY) ONLY ON MATURITIES 2023, 2028, AND 2033 (PAR BONDS ONLY) 2) NATIONAL RETAIL (INDIVIDUAL ONLY) ONLY ON MATURITIES 2023, 2028, AND 2033 (PAR BONDS ONLY) 3) GROUP NET (except if an investor is affiliated with a syndicate member in which case the economics will be reallocated among the other managers on a pro rata basis). 4) MEMBER The retail allotment is limited to a total of $50 million. The aggregate $50 million retail allotment will be available only in the 10-year, 15-year, and 20-year maturities.