ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- THE BI-STATE DEVELOPMENT AGENCY DAILY 376,030 Aa3/AA+/ OF THE MISSOURI-ILLINOIS METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMBINED LIEN MASS TRANSIT SALES TAX APPROPRIATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 332,735 A2/A/A AUTHORITY 07/01 TRANSPORTATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 07/01/2013 Day of Sale: 07/02 PENNSYLVANIA HOUSING FINANCE DAILY 129,070 /AA+/NR AGENCY SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BOND SERIES 116 AA2 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago MT. SAN ANTONIO COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 120,500 Aa2/AA/ DISTRICT 07/01 LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $72,000M SERIES A (FEDERALLY TAX-EXEMPT) $48,500M SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/02 OHIO WATER DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 111,880 Aaa/AAA/ STATE OF OHIO 07/01 WATER DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS FRESH WATER SERIES 2013A MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 07/01/2013 Day of Sale: 07/02 GOOSE CREEK CISD WEEK OF 100,000 Aa2/AA/ UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOLHOUSE BONDS 07/01 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/01 CITY OF RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA DAILY 93,550 /AA-/AA- CONSISTING OF: $ 93,550M REFUNDING ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS, ISSUE OF 2013A $585,000M TAXABLE ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS, ISSUE OF 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: De La Rosa & Co., Los Angeles Day of Sale: 06/25 NORTH EAST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 75,000 // DISTRICT 07/01 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING SERIES A MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 07/02 NORTHEAST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 75,000 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION VARIABLE RATE SERIES 2013B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA1/AA- MATURES: 8/1/2043 Day of Sale: 07/02 SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 68,705 Aa2/NAF/AA- DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2032 COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER, NORTH DAILY 56,925 // CAROLINA HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER) SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA HOUSING DAILY 47,800 Aaa// FINANCE AGENCY MULTIFAMILY HOUSING MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS (TYLER HOUSE APARTMENTS), SERIES 2013 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: (FNMA ENHANCED) NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE DAILY 37,455 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION RETIREMENT FACILITIES MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (ALDERSGATE), SERIES 2013 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2017 TERM: 2023, 2035 Day of Sale: 06/26 COUNTY OF UNION, NEW JERSEY DAILY 36,980 /AA+/AA+ GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS AND COUNTY VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DAILY 36,000 /AA+/AA+ BOND BANK REFUNDING INDIANA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY DAILY 34,570 // CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A-1 SERIES 2013A-2 SERIES 2013B TAXABLE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago CLEVELAND REGIONAL TRANSIT, OHIO DAILY 30,270 // SERIES A: 13.54MM SERIES B: 16.73MM MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: Aa2/AAA Underlying COATESVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT DAILY 29,235 Aa3/AA/ PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: Moodys: Baa2 Neg Underlying S&P:A+ Enhanced BBB+ Neg Underlying AIRPORT AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 27,785 Aa1// CITY OF LINCOLN, NEBRASKA 07/01 AIRPORT BONDS CONSISTING OF: $ 4,620M SERIES A & B (TAX-EXEMPT) $23,165M 2013 SERIES C (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/02 NEW HOPE CULTURAL EDUCATION DAILY 24,865 Baa3/BBB-/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A AND 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago HOCKING TECHNICAL COLLEGE, OHIO DAILY 22,000 Aa2// REVENUE MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: A3 Underlying VERRADO DISTRICT 1 DAILY 20,400 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SERIES 2013A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas LUCAS COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 19,615 MIG 1/SP-1+/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/01 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis TERM: 2014 BUILD NEW YORK CITY RESOURCE DAILY 19,000 /AA-/ "LEBANESE AMERICAN UNIVERSITY", NEW YORK MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: 2 SERIES TAXABLE AND TAX-EXEMPT 2023 MATURITIES ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 Aaa/A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY, TEXAS DAILY 12,665 Aa3// REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2035 MADRAS SCHOOL DISTRICT 509J, OREGON WEEK OF 10,740 // GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2013B 07/01 MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 07/02 CITY OF ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 9,865 /A-/ TAX INCREMENT BONDS TAXABLE AND TAX 07/01 EXEMPT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2018-2039 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 07/02 KANSAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 352 WEEK OF 9,675 NR/A/ SHERMAN COUNTY, GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/01 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT 13B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 07/01 OSCEOLA COUNTY HOUSING FINANCE DAILY 8,320 Aaa/NR/NR AUTHORITY MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SERIES B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago LUCAS COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 6,400 MIG 1/SP-1+/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/01 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES ************TAXABLE**************** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis TERM: 2014 VERRADO DISTRICT 1 DAILY 6,000 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION PROJECT BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas CITY OF GREEN, OHIO DAILY 5,535 /AA+/ VARIOUS PURPOSE LTGO BONDS MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2013-2032 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED KANSAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 352 WEEK OF 5,320 NR/A/ SHERMAN COUNTY TAXABLE GENERAL 07/01 OBLIGATION REFUNDING IMPROVEMENT 13C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 07/01 TROPHY CLUB MUD #1, TEXAS DAILY 1,910 /AA-/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 904,515 (in 000's)