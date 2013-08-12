Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
The bar is set very high for Tencent's quarterly numbers due this Wednesday as shares have enjoyed their strongest monthly run-up to results in 3 years. With valuations rich on a relative basis and other beaten-down Chinese shares starting to move, risks of an unwind are high.
** Back in 2009 at the end of a similar strong run-up ahead of quarterly results Tencent was trading at less than a third of its current value.
** Its market-cap has now swelled to $85 billion (nearly twice that of Baidu ) to become one of the largest private enterprises in China.
** The stock is the year's best performing Hang Seng index constituent, up over 45% compared with the HSI's ~2% dip so far in 2013. link.reuters.com/mut32v
** Valuations appear rich. According to StarMine Tencent ranks among the bottom 2 percent of regional internet stocks. Relative to its own history, the stock now trades at a mild premium to its historical 10-year average.
** Street recommendations remained skewed towards the optimists with 22 buys, 9 holds and just the 3 sells.
** Its mobile and online gaming businesses are cited as top reasons to remain invested as is Tencent's low correlation with China's economic slowdown.
** If the move higher in Chinese cyclicals sustain, the crowded Tencent trade could come undone in a hurry.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)