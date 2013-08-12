UPDATE 2-Japan hopes to leave farms out of US economic talks - sources
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds U.S. reaction)
*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Aug. 12] *4.03 Grand Rapids, MN, GO 11:00 AM 2.31 Grand Rapids, MN, GO 11:00 AM A *1.37 Kohler Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM A *3.37 Kohler Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM AA+ 13.20 Montgomery County, TN, GO 11:00 AM *1.36 Rocori Area ISD #750, MN 11:00 AM *3.72 Dundas, MN, GO 11:30 AM *5.49 Alexandria, MN, GO 12:00 PM A *7.82 Anderson Shiro Cons ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *2.41 Camden, NJ 11:00 AM *3.00 New London ISD #345, MN 12:30 PM *2.70 Litchfield ISD #465, MN 01:30 PM AA- 9.32 Pearland, TX, GO 02:00 PM AA- 2.75 Pearland, TX, GO 02:00 PM Aa3 *1.61 Richland Pub SD #44, ND, GO 02:00 PM A+ 28.70 Alvarado ISD, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Aug. 13] Aa2 15.77 Bellingham, WA, RE 12:00 PM AA- 31.20 Cajon Vly Union SD, CA, GO 01:00 PM AA- 21.00 Clear Lake City Wtr Auth, TX, GO 11:00 AM A1 6.49 Henderson ISD, TX, GO 11:00 AM *4.29 Merrill, WI, GO 11:00 AM *2.89 Merrill, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.52 Nelson Co Wtr Res Dist, ND, RE 11:00 AM Aaa *4.75 Waukesha Co Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 11:00 AM A1 13.25 Belen Cons SD #2, NM, GO 12:30 PM 1.65 Elwood UFSD, NY 10:30 AM 9.90 Michigan, MI, RE 10:30 AM Aa2 AA *3.35 Bar Harbor (Town), ME, GO 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 34.37 Charlotte, NC, GO 11:00 AM *1.49 Clarendon (Town), NY 11:00 AM *5.90 East Quogue UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 35.00 Essex North Shore Agri & Tech, MA 11:00 AM *2.49 Fairfax, IA, GO 12:00 PM *1.13 Franklin Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *2.95 Goldston (Town), NC 11:00 AM *4.50 Greenport UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *4.11 Harris Co MUD #1, TX, GO 12:00 PM *2.23 Hutchinson, MN, GO 12:00 PM *1.27 Kings Point Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *1.71 Merchantville Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *1.50 Miami Consv Dt, OH 11:00 AM 13.10 Monomoy Reg SD, MA 11:00 AM 13.50 New Rochelle CSD, NY 11:00 AM 4.70 North Babylon UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *3.42 Port Chester Vlg, NY 11:00 AM 26.00 Three Vlg Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM *5.66 Woodbridge (Town), CT 11:00 AM Aa1 *1.67 Fargo Pk Dt, ND, GO 12:30 PM 6.17 Woodbridge (Town), CT 11:30 AM Baa1 *3.25 Montgomery Co Wtr Cntr & Imp #, TX 02:00 PM [Aug. 14] Aa2 34.07 Eugene SD #4J, OR, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 9.76 Eugene SD #4J, OR, GO 12:30 PM Aaa *7.70 Collierville (Town), TN, GO 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 9.22 Madison Area Tech Coll Dt, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.12 New York Mills ISD #553, MN 11:00 AM *7.76 Troy Comm Cons SD #30-C, IL, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ 39.08 Knox County, TN, GO 10:15 AM 15.00 Rockville Ctr UFSD, NY 10:30 AM *2.30 Clinton Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM *4.79 East Hanover Twp, NJ 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 12.00 Lexington & Richland Cos SD #5, SC 11:00 AM A *2.50 Morrisonville Fire Dt, NY, GO 11:00 AM 11.61 Mt Vernon CSD, NY 11:00 AM *1.33 Phillipsburg (Town), NJ 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 32.00 Richland Riverbanks Pk Dt, SC, GO 11:00 AM 74.00 Sachem Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 4.29 Stonington (Town), CT, GO 11:00 AM *10.00 Tioga County, NY, GO 11:00 AM AA 14.60 West Central Conserv Dist, IN, RE 11:00 AM *2.59 West Fargo Pk Dt Bldg Auth, ND, RE 12:00 PM 6.59 Stonington (Town), CT 11:30 AM *6.05 Chambers Co Imp Dt #1, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Aug. 15] 37.00 Bay Shore UFSD, NY 10:30 AM 40.20 Burlington County, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *2.25 Cooperstown Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *2.50 Depew Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *2.04 East Hampton (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM *7.44 East Hampton (Town), NY 11:00 AM A3 *6.49 Hampton County, SC, GO 11:00 AM A- *1.66 Little Falls, NY, GO 11:00 AM A 33.89 Lyndhurst Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM AA *3.35 Pequannock Twp BOE, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *3.70 Walton Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM *1.20 Walton Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 *7.99 Warren County, KY, GO 11:00 AM *7.73 Westfield (Town), NJ 11:00 AM 22.00 Lindenhurst UFSD, NY 11:30 AM *3.44 Manasquan Borough, NJ 11:30 AM *4.52 Upton (Town), MA, GO 11:30 AM *1.00 West Canada Vly Ctrl SD, NY 11:30 AM 4.38 Denton Co Fresh Wtr Supp Dt #1, TX 03:00 PM A1 48.04 Flour Bluff ISD, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Aug. 19] *6.00 Bellaire, TX, GO 11:00 AM *2.24 Carver, MN, GO 11:00 AM *3.50 Hartland-Lakeside Jt SD #3, WI 11:00 AM *4.46 Minnetrista, MN, GO 11:00 AM *4.08 Lake Zurich Vlg, IL, GO 11:45 AM *1.30 Goodhue ISD #253, MN 12:00 PM AA- *6.00 Lake Cities Muni Util Auth, TX, RE 12:00 PM *2.12 Maize, KS, GO 12:00 PM *7.00 Mineola UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *1.71 Norwood Young America, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Aug. 20] *2.26 Waseca County, MN, GO 10:30 AM Aa2 3.80 St Charles, MO, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 48.93 Univ of Houston Sys BOR, TX, RE 11:00 AM *10.00 Cedar Falls Comm SD, IA, RE 12:00 PM *2.41 Dobbs Ferry Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM *6.13 Fairfield Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *3.69 Fort Bend Co MUD #156, TX, GO 12:00 PM 1.73 Manhattan, KS, GO 12:00 PM *1.97 Milton, WI, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 AA 103.62 Univ of Houston Sys BOR, TX, RE 12:00 PM *8.47 South Amboy BOE, NJ, GO 11:15 AM AA 20.00 St Tammany Par SD #12, LA, GO 12:30 PM *2.80 Bath Chtr Twp, MI, GO 01:30 PM Aa2 *3.00 Tupelo, MS, GO 05:00 PM [Aug. 21] 10.13 Sedgwick County, KS, GO 11:00 AM *1.30 Swanville ISD #486, MN 11:00 AM *1.37 Paloma Lake MUD #2, TX, GO 12:00 PM *10.00 Rothsay ISD #850, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Aug. 22] 37.50 Steuben-Allegany BOCES, NY 11:00 AM *4.01 Travis Co MUD #16, TX, GO 12:00 PM 16.00 Warren, MI, GO 11:00 AM *5.57 Cypress Hill MUD #1, TX, GO 01:00 PM *3.50 Brushy Creek MUD, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Aug. 26] *5.44 Albert Lea, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.80 Grafton SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.01 Maple Plain, MN, GO 11:00 AM *4.51 New Prague ISD# 721, MN, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *1.06 West Bloomfield Chtr Twp, MI, GO 03:00 PM [Aug. 28] *1.68 Walsh Ranch MUD, TX, GO 10:30 AM [Aug. 29] *10.00 Storm Lake Comm SD, IA, RE 12:00 PM
BEIJING, March 9 China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, dropped to 1.15 trillion yuan ($166.43 billion) in February from a record 3.74 trillion yuan in January, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.
FRANKFURT, March 9 Spain's former central bank deputy governor has asked to be replaced on the internal judicial body of the European Central Bank's banking supervision arm pending an investigation into his role in Bankia's stock market flotation, the ECB said on Thursday.