Earnings are front-and-center in HK/China as large-caps see significant moves even though the Hang Seng appears little changed following Wednesday's typhoon-related market holiday. Here's what's moving beyond the indexes:

** Tencent Holdings : -4.4%, earnings miss after big run-up sees stock as top loser on the Hang Seng. Tencent shares had seen the biggest 1-month run-up to earnings in 4 years. link.reuters.com/mut32v. Still, CICC has note out with HK$500 price target.

** Li & Fung : +8.2%, one of the heaviest borrowed stocks in Hong Kong sees a big bounce after saying worst is over in interim results announcement and slew of broker upgrades.

** Cathay Pacific : -1.8%, weak results as currencies and cargo hurt.

** Brilliance China : +11.3%, resilient profit margins and the first dividend since 2005 vaults the stock to a record high.