Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a long-term foreign
currency rating of 'BB-'to the Government of Bolivia's USD500 million in Global
bonds (5.95% coupon) maturing in 2023.
The proceeds will be used to cover general budgetary expenses and infrastructure
projects included in the government's 2013 financing plan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bolivia's sovereign ratings are underpinned by its strong external buffers,
improved sovereign debt profile and increased diversification of financing
sources, which provide flexibility to cope with commodity cycles and adverse
domestic and external shocks. In addition, increasing public investment levels
could support growth momentum over the next two years.
The country's relatively high commodity dependence in terms of fiscal and
external accounts as well as lower GDP per capita and human development
indicators relative to 'BB' peers constitute key credit weaknesses. In addition,
regulatory uncertainty, nationalization risks, social conflicts and
institutional capacity constraints continue weighing on private investment and
government policy effectiveness.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating would be sensitive to any changes in Bolivia's Long-term foreign
currency IDR. Fitch upgraded Bolivia's ratings to 'BB-' from 'B+' on Oct. 2
2012. The Outlook on the LTFC IDR is Stable.
