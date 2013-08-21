*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Aug. 21] Aaa AAA AAA 10.13 Sedgwick County, KS, GO 11:00 AM *1.30 Swanville ISD #486, MN 11:00 AM AA *9.90 Gatlinburg, TN, GO 10:15 AM 17.50 Aiken Co Cons SD, SC, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 *3.53 Durham (Town), NH, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 3.23 Franklin Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM *2.30 Franklin County, NY 11:00 AM *3.15 Hamilton Twp BOE (Atlantic), NJ 11:00 AM MIG1 7.00 Haverhill, MA 11:00 AM SP-1+ 6.00 Lawrence, MA 11:00 AM *5.17 Lebanon Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *1.37 Paloma Lake MUD #2, TX, GO 12:00 PM A+ *10.00 Rothsay ISD #850, MN, GO 12:00 PM *4.70 SE Reg Trans Auth, MA 11:00 AM 20.10 Tonawanda (Town), NY 11:00 AM Aa3 4.04 Ashland ISD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:30 AM *2.38 Dundee Twp, MI, GO 11:30 AM *5.22 Stockbridge (Town), MA, GO 11:30 AM *3.00 Holdingford ISD #738, MN 01:00 PM Aa3 11.30 Ashland ISD Fin Corp, KY, RE 01:00 PM A- *4.90 Sandusky Comm Schs, MI, GO 01:30 PM [Aug. 22] *2.01 Riley County, KS, GO 10:00 AM SP-1+ 118.00 Santa Clara County, CA 12:30 PM *5.11 Hartland Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM AAA 12.52 Acton (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA+ 26.01 Babylon (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA+ 8.50 Babylon (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM 12.70 Connetquot Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 38.00 Connetquot Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM Aa3 *5.42 Kenmore-Tonawanda UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *5.07 Mamaroneck Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *1.45 Minoa Vlg, NY 11:00 AM Aa3 *6.91 Port Neches-Groves ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *3.19 Randolph (Town), MA 11:00 AM 21.75 Southampton (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM 37.50 Steuben-Allegany BOCES, NY 11:00 AM *4.01 Travis Co MUD #16, TX, GO 12:00 PM SP-1+ F1+9.52 Trumbull (Town), CT 11:00 AM AA 16.00 Warren, MI, GO 11:00 AM 11.00 Westhampton Beach UFSD, NY 11:00 AM A2 NR NR *5.70 Panther Vly SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM A1 *1.59 Corning, NY, GO 11:30 AM *2.59 Salisbury (Town), CT 11:30 AM AA AA+ 11.61 Trumbull (Town), CT, GO 11:30 AM BBB+ *5.57 Cypress Hill MUD #1, TX, GO 01:00 PM BBB+ *3.50 Brushy Creek MUD, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Aug. 26] AA- *5.44 Albert Lea, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.01 Maple Plain, MN, GO 11:00 AM *4.51 New Prague ISD# 721, MN, GO 11:00 AM *9.95 New Lenox Vlg, IL, GO 12:00 PM Aa3 *2.04 Haltom City, TX, GO 01:00 PM *10.00 Fairview Twp, PA, GO 12:15 PM *2.50 Larned, KS, GO 02:00 PM *10.00 Sioux City Comm SD, IA, RE 02:00 PM AA+ *1.06 West Bloomfield Chtr Twp, MI, GO 03:00 PM [Aug. 27] 28.88 Pierce County, WA, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 AA 2.15 Pierce County, WA, GO 11:30 AM 6.85 Chula Vista ESD, CA, RE 12:30 PM Aa2 AAA 75.87 Lake Oswego, OR, GO 12:30 PM 19.50 Milwaukee Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 10:30 AM 23.30 Kenosha USD #1, WI, GO 11:00 AM 54.00 Sioux Falls SD #49-5, SD, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 *1.90 Sussex Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 F1+ 7,200.00 Texas, TX 11:00 AM *5.50 Elizabethton, TN, GO 10:30 AM *1.39 Baxter Springs, KS, GO 12:00 PM AA *5.38 Bedford, TX, GO 12:00 PM 16.00 Charlotte Co SD, FL 11:00 AM *4.60 Fanwood Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *2.32 Floral Park UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM 38.84 Hardin County, KY, RE 11:00 AM *2.57 Kaufman Co MUD #2, TX, GO 12:00 PM *1.73 Tonawanda CSD, NY 11:00 AM *9.02 Derby, CT 11:30 AM [Aug. 28] *1.68 Walsh Ranch MUD, TX, GO 10:30 AM 32.39 Lake Co Comm Coll Dt #532, IL, GO 11:00 AM A+ 4.20 Perris ESD, CA, GO 01:00 PM *1.77 Chester Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 56.44 Fort Mill SD #4, SC, GO 11:00 AM 26.04 N Kentucky Wtr Dt, KY, RE 11:00 AM Aa2 *5.70 Washington County, TN, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 *2.70 Washington County, TN, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 1.40 Washington County, TN, GO 11:30 AM *2.88 Harris Co MUD #11, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Aug. 29] AAA 13.43 Huntington (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM *4.70 Nutley Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *3.19 Port Jervis, NY, GO 11:00 AM *10.00 Storm Lake Comm SD, IA, RE 12:00 PM [Sep. 03] *1.50 Rosemount, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Sep. 04] *7.60 Cottage Grove, MN, GO 11:00 AM 24.70 Plainfield, NJ 11:00 AM [Sep. 09] 11.30 Farmington ISD #192, MN 12:00 PM *1.27 Hoffman, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Sep. 10] *1.46 Clearbrook-Gonvick ISD #2311, MN 01:00 PM [Sep. 12] *1.63 Spring Hill, KS, GO 11:00 AM [Sep. 16] *3.49 Hudson, WI, GO 12:00 PM *2.93 Hudson, WI, GO 12:00 PM [Sep. 17] *2.58 Medford, WI, GO 12:00 PM [Sep. 19] *5.39 La Crosse County, WI, GO 11:00 AM