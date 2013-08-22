CHICAGO, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA-' rating on the following bonds issued on behalf of Indiana University Health (IU Health): Indiana Health and Educational Facility Financing Authority --$327,170,000 hospital revenue bonds series 2006A; --$339,330,000 hospital revenue refunding bonds series 2006B. Indiana Finance Authority --$196,820,000 hospital revenue refunding bonds series 2011 A-E; --$159,605,000 hospital revenue refunding bonds series 2011 J&K; --$184,215,000 hospital revenue bonds series 2011N. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues of the IU Health obligated group (OG). The OG and obligated affiliates comprised 81.2% of total assets and 59.5% of total revenue of the consolidated entity in fiscal 2012 (Dec. 31 fiscal year end). Fitch's analysis is based on the consolidated entity. KEY RATING DRIVERS BROAD OPERATING PLATFORM: Over the past decade, IU Health's operating platform has grown into a statewide integrated delivery system operating 19 hospitals, including the state's only academic medical center. STRONG MARKET POSITION: IU Health's leading market position has steadily increased to 40% in its primary service area while its statewide presence creates diversification of revenue sources and adds further credit stability. IMPROVED OPERATING PROFITABILITY: Operating margin significantly improved to 9.8% in fiscal 2012 and 7.3% in the six month interim period ending June 30, 2013 (the interim period). The improvement was primarily due to the enactment of a statewide hospital assessment fee (HAF) program, but also reflects improved reimbursement and increased volumes. MODERATING DEBT BURDEN: IU Health's debt burden has moderated as the system has grown with maximum annual debt service (MADS) as a percent of revenue decreasing from 5.1% in fiscal 2008 to 2.7% in fiscal 2012. IU Health has no plans to issue additional debt in the near term. ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY METRICS: Despite significant growth in unrestricted cash and investments, liquidity is weaker for the rating category with 150.7% cash to debt at June 30, 2013 relative to Fitch's 'AA' category median of 173.6%. RATING SENSITIVITIES CONTINUED STRENGTHENING OF LIQUIDITY METRICS: Sustained strong cash flows and improvement in liquidity metrics to a level consistent with 'AA' peers could result in upward credit movement in the medium term. CREDIT PROFILE IU Health, headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, operates 19 hospitals throughout Indiana. Total operating revenue equaled $5.6 billion in fiscal 2012. IU Health includes one of two level 1 trauma centers in Indiana, the state's only level 1 pediatric trauma center and one of the nation's largest transplant programs. Additionally, IU Health is the only academic medical center in Indiana through its affiliation with the IU School of Medicine. BROAD OPERATING PLATFORM IU Health completed a rapid growth phase over the past decade, increasing from six hospitals with approximately $1 billion in net patient revenue in 2000 to 18 acute care hospitals and a rehabilitation hospital with $5.2 billion in net patient revenue in fiscal 2012. Most recently, IU Health acquired White Memorial Hospital and Morgan Hospital as well as opened IUH Saxony Hospital in fiscal 2011. The formation of a statewide academic integrated delivery system with a substantial operating platform is viewed favorably by Fitch and should increase credit stability through diversification of service areas and revenue sources. STRONG MARKET POSITION Concurrent with its statewide growth, IU Health increased its leading market share in the 10 county Indianapolis metropolitan area. IU Health's leading market share increased to 40% in fiscal 2012 from 35% in fiscal 2008. Primary competitors include St. Vincent's (part of Ascension Health, rated 'AA+' by Fitch) with 24% market share and Community Health Network with 22%. IMPROVED OPERATING PERFORMANCE IU Health successfully executed its expansion strategy while improving profitability. Operating profitability improved significantly with operating margin increasing from 4.3% in fiscal 2011 to 9.8% in fiscal 2012 and 7.3% in the interim period ending. The improvement is predominantly due to the new HAF program and was also enhanced by commercial rate increases, a Medicare wage index adjustment and increased volumes. The HAF program was enacted by the Indiana State Legislature in April 2012 and was retroactive to July 1, 2011. As a result, IU Health's total supplemental government funding increased $200 million in fiscal 2012, including $102 million retroactive to fiscal 2011. The state legislature voted to extend the HAF program through 2017; however, the extension is pending CMS approval. Now that the rapid growth phase is complete, management will increase its focus on operating improvements through consolidation, integration and expense management. Fitch believes that upside opportunities exist. MODERATING DEBT BURDEN IU Health had $1.82 billion of total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2013. Through its acquisitions, three entities remain separately obligated on their respective debt including Ball Memorial ($91.5 million of debt), Bloomington ($10.2 million of debt), and Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana ($17.7 million of debt). The underlying debt mix is 63% fixed rate and 37% variable rate. IU Health is counterparty to several swaps. No collateral was posted as of June 30, 2013. IU Health's leverage and debt burden has moderated over the past several years. A significant portion of IU Health's expansion was funded through debt issuance. Debt to capitalization decreased to 33.4% at June 30, 2013 from 40.2% at Dec. 31, 2011 while MADS as a percent of revenue decreased from 3.7% to 2.7% in fiscal 2012. MADS coverage by operating EBITDA was particularly strong at 5.9x in fiscal 2012 and 4.7x in the interim period reflecting both the moderating debt burden and the accretive impact of the HAF program. LIGHT LIQUIDITY METRICS While substantially improved, liquidity metrics remain light relative to Fitch's 'AA' medians. Unrestricted cash and investments increased 43% since fiscal 2011 to $2.77 billion at June 30, 2013. However, 216.3 days cash on hand, 18.6x cushion ratio and 150.7% cash to debt are light compared to Fitch's 'AA' category medians of 254.3 days, 23.4x and 173.6%, respectively. DISCLOSURE IU Health covenants to provide both annual and quarterly disclosure through the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system. Contact: Adam Kates Director +1-312-368-3180 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst James LeBuhn Senior Director +1-312-268-2059 Committee Chairperson Emily Wong Senior Director +1-415-732-5620 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.