Aug 23 - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Poland - Rating Action ReportAug 23 - Fitch Ratings has revised Poland's Outlook to Stable
from Positive while simultaneously affirming its Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' and 'A', respectively. Fitch has
also affirmed Poland's Short-term rating at 'F2' and Country Ceiling at 'AA-'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Positive reflects the following key
rating drivers and their relative weights:
High
- Fiscal slippage
Following a budget revision in July, Fitch forecasts the headline general
government deficits (GGD) in EU-harmonised (ESA 95) terms to be 4.2% of GDP in
2013, reflecting mainly weaker GDP growth. This is 0.7pp of GDP higher than the
government's own projection in the April Convergence Programme, and 1pp higher
than when Fitch assigned a Positive Outlook in February 2013. Fitch expects some
further reduction in the structural deficit (which fell to 3.8% of GDP in 2012
from 8.3% in 2010), in accordance with commitments undertaken with the EU.
However, Fitch forecasts that the headline GGD will not fall below 3% of GDP
until 2015, given the higher base in 2012-13 and our expectation that political
appetite for stronger deficit reduction will wane ahead of the electoral cycle
of 2014-15.
- Later debt peak
The upward revision to deficit forecasts entails a later peak in gross general
government debt (GGGD) than Fitch previously assumed. Fitch now forecasts that
GGGD (in ESA terms) will only peak at around 56% of GDP in 2013-14, rather than
in 2011, before gradually declining in the medium term.
Medium
- Reduced fiscal credibility
In Fitch's view, the suspension - albeit temporary - of the first legal public
debt threshold (set at 50% of GDP on a separate national methodology), which was
a necessary pre-condition for the budget revision, has reduced the credibility
of Poland's rules-based fiscal framework. In turn, this could undermine
confidence in the forthcoming permanent spending rule, which the government
intends to cover a much wider share of public expenditure than the current
temporary one.
The affirmation of Poland's 'A-' rating reflects the following key factors:
- Economic resilience
Despite a slowdown in 2012-13, Poland's economy avoided recession and embarked
on a gradual recovery from the middle of the year. Fitch forecasts that, after
growing by an expected 1.2% in 2013, GDP growth will increase to 2.4% in 2014
and 3% in 2015, close to its long-term potential and in line with the 'A'
median. Nevertheless, Poland remains exposed to eurozone developments via
extensive trade and financial links.
- Improving external finances
Fitch projects that the current account deficit (CAD) will narrow to an 18-year
low of 1.4% of GDP in 2013, as the trade balance improves sharply under the
influence of subdued domestic demand and resilient exports (in particular to
other emerging markets). Fitch forecasts that the CAD will widen modestly in
2014-15, but will remain smaller than the historical norm of 4%-4.5% of GDP, and
consistent with a declining net external debt (NXD) ratio. The latter will still
be above the 'A' median in 2015; however, around 22% of Poland's external
liabilities is comprised of intercompany loans, comparable with rating peers.
Fitch believes that Poland possesses sufficient buffers in the form of a USD33bn
flexible credit line with the IMF and a substantial pool of bank liquidity to
counter potential external shocks.
- Solid banking sector
In Fitch's opinion, the Polish banking system represents a relative rating
strength. The outlook for the banking sector remains stable.
- A credible monetary and exchange rate regime (free float)
- Strong fiscal financing flexibility, with average maturity of state treasury
debt at 5.5 years
- Governance indicators in line with the 'A' median and political stability
underpinned by EU membership.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. Nonetheless, the following risk factors
individually, or collectively, could trigger a positive rating action:
- Material progress with fiscal consolidation that lowers the budget deficit and
puts the public debt ratio on a clear downward path.
- A material reduction in external debt ratios.
The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could trigger a
negative rating action:
- A pronounced fiscal loosening that endangers the achievement of medium-term
budget deficit and debt reduction targets.
- Weak economic performance, resulting either from external or domestic shocks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch's economic and fiscal projections are based on the assumption that
budget outcomes are broadly in line with the Polish government's medium-term
objective of a structural GGD of 1% of GDP by 2016 (one year later than
previously planned), in line with commitments undertaken at EU level.
- Fitch assumes that a new, comprehensive spending rule will be adopted in time
for incorporation into the 2014 budget. Furthermore, the agency assumes that the
government would put in place the necessary consolidation measures to avoid a
breach of the constitutional debt ceiling of 60% of GDP (calculated on a
separate national methodology).
- Fitch notes that the reform of open pension funds (OFE) holds the potential to
cut the GGGD ratio substantially, given OFE holdings of Treasury securities
worth the equivalent of 9%-10% of GDP. However, such a change would also reduce
the stock of assets to meet future pension provisions, and could affect the
depth of Polish financial markets. Uncertainty will persist until the government
chooses the shape of OFE reform, and Fitch has therefore chosen not to factor it
into its debt sustainability projections.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Matteo Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1189
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1527
Committee Chairperson
Shelly Shetty
Senor Director
+1 212 908 0324
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology' and 'Country Ceilings' dated
13 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
