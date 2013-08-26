BRIEF-Broadridge buys Message Automation for undisclosed amount
* Broadridge expands its global post-trade control solutions through acquisition of Message Automation
NEW YORK Aug 26 -BATS global markets CEO says considering another attempt at listings business if Direct Edge deal goes through -BATS CEO Ratterman says exchange operator looking at Canadian and Japanese markets for potential new business -BATS CEO says may expand offerings in U.S. options market -BATS CEO says combined BATS-Direct Edge would bring more competitive pricing to us equities market -BATS CEO says combined BATS-Direct edge would be able to better compete with Nasdaq and NYSE on market data offerings -BATS CEO says not considering ipo in near-term and Direct Edge deal would not change company's thinking
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):