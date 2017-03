IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE TEXAS A&M WEEK OF 352,825 Aaa/AA+/AA+ UNIVERSITY SYSTEM, TEXAS REVENUE 09/02 FINANCING SYSTEM BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2013C REVENUE FINANCE SYSTEM BONDS,SERIES 2013D TAX EXEMPT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2043 Day of Sale: 09/04 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 238,000 Aa3/AA-/ AUTHORITY RUTGERS UNIVERSITY 09/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION LEASE REVENUE COLLEGE AVENUE REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 09/04 COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY,PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 133,990 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TAXABLE SERIES C-71 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2021 CITY OF JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 121,490 Aa2/AA-/AA CONSISTING OF: $54,065M SPECIAL 09/02 REVENUE & REFUNDING BONDS SER 2013A $36,295M TAXABLE SPECIAL REVENUE & REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013B $31,295M SPECIAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York OAKLAND UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 114,000 // COUNTY OF ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA 09/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2012, SERIES 2013 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland Day of Sale: 09/04 PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 2 OF WEEK OF 68,285 Aa3/AA/AA GRANT COUNTY WASHINGTON ELECTRIC 09/02 SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIESJ 2013-J MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TRUST FOR CULTURAL RESOURCES OF WEEK OF 65,180 Aa3/AA-/NR THE COUNTY OF ONONDAGA, ONONDAGA 09/02 COUNTY, NEW YORK REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MANSFIELD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 09/02 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2030-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA2/AA/AA+ Day of Sale: 09/04 COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY,PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 48,490 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TAX EXEMPT SERIES C71B & 72 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2033 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE WEEK OF 31,000 Baa2/NR/NR OF NEW YORK THE CULINARY INSTITUTE 09/02 OF AMERICA REVENUE BONDS, SER 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 09/04 APOLLO CAREEER CENTER JOINT WEEK OF 30,000 Aa2/NR/NR VOCATIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT 09/02 VARIOUS PURPOSE SCHOOL PURPOSE IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 09/04 GREATER NEW ORLEANS EXPRESSWAY WEEK OF 27,455 /AA-/ COMMISSION, LOUISIANA REFUNDING 09/02 REVENUE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2028 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: /A/ Day of Sale: 09/04 CROWLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 25,000 Aa3// UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS 09/02 SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2016-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 09/02 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 // DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS DAILY 12,665 // REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas CAREY EXEMPTED VILLAGE SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,905 Aa2// DISTRICT, OHIO COUNTIES OF WYANDOT 09/02 AND SENECA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: A1 STATE INTERCEPT Day of Sale: 09/05 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 10,790 Aa2/NR/AA+ ADMINISTRATION MARYLAND DEPARTMENT 09/02 OF HOUSING & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013D MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York COVINGTON EXEMPTED VILLAGE SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,000 Aa2// DISTRICT MIAMI COUNTY OHIO SCHOOL 09/02 FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION & IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES A & B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2051 Day of Sale: 09/04 WASHINGTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 8,500 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/02 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2022 Day of Sale: 09/04 SPRINGFIELD LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,398 Aa2// OHIO, CLASSROOM FACILITIES 09/02 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/04 CITY OF DANVILLE GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 6,200 Aa2/A+/AA- PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT, VIRGINIA 09/02 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2038 REMARK: A1 Day of Sale: 09/04 BRIGHTON AREA SCHOOLS, LIVINGSTON WEEK OF 3,225 // COUNTY, MICHIGAN 2013 REFUNDING 09/02 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/04 FALFURRIAS LIMITED TAX REFUNDING WEEK OF 3,185 // TEXAS BANK QUALIFIED 09/02 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 09/03 CITY OF ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO WEEK OF 2,550 NR/NR/ GOLF COURSE ENTERPRISE REVENUE 09/02 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2028 TERM: 2033 Day of Sale: 09/04 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 1,183,988 (in 000's)