ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 384,645 A3/NR/A SEAPORT REVENUE BONDS 09/09 CONSISTING OF: $244,885M SERIES 2013 A $110,730M SERIES 2013 B (AMT) $ 11,755M SERIES 2013 C $ 17,275M SERIES 2013 D (AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH Day of Sale: 09/10 PROVIDENCE HEALTH & SERVICES WEEK OF 327,785 Aa2/AA/AA OBLIGATED GROUP 09/09 DIRECT OBLIGATION NOTES-TAXABLE FRN'S MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 09/12 CATHOLIC HEALTH SERVICES OF LONG WEEK OF 290,000 // ISLAND 09/09 CORPORATE TAXABLE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ALAMEDA COUNTY JOINT POWERS WEEK OF 286,885 Aa3//AA AUTHORITY 09/09 LEASE REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: S&P: TBD TEXAS PRIVATE ACTIVITY BOND SURFACE WEEK OF 277,000 Baa3/BBB-/NR TRANSPORTATION CORPORATION 09/09 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 265,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION REVENUE 09/09 BONDS (UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER PROJECT), SERIES 2013 CONSISTING OF: $118,700M SERIES 2013A (TAX-EXEMPT) $ 75,200M SERIES 2013B (TAX-EXEMPT) $ 71,100M SERIES 2013C (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York PROVIDENCE HEALTH & SERVICES WEEK OF 252,265 Aa2/AA/AA OBLIGATED GROUP 09/09 DIRECT OBLIGATIONS NOTES-TAXABLE FIXED RATE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 09/12 WEST VIRGINIA HOSPITAL FINANCE WEEK OF 210,665 // AUTHORITY - WEST VIRGINIA 09/09 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: APPLIED/A/NAF ROP: WEDNESDAY STRUCTURE: TBA Day of Sale: 09/12 LEANDER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 204,541 // (WILLIAMSON AND TRAVIS COUNTIES,TX 09/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A & SERIES 2013B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas THE TURNPIKE AUTHORITY OF KENTUCKY WEEK OF 186,850 Aa2/AA+/A+ ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ROAD REVENUE 09/09 BONDS (REVITALIZATION PROJECTS), 2013 SERIES A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 09/11/2013 Day of Sale: 09/12 IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 175,130 Aa3//AA- HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 09/09 SERIES 2013A & SERIES 2013C MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE OF OREGON-OREGON FACILITIES WEEK OF 164,465 Aa2/AA/AA AUTHORITY 09/09 PROVIDENCE HEALTH & SERVICES REVENUE BONDS-TAX EXEMPT FRN'S MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 09/12 HAWAII PACIFIC HEALTH WEEK OF 160,980 A2/A-/A- CONSISTING OF: 09/09 EXP/ / $128,635M DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND FINANCE OF THE STATE OF HAWAII SPECIAL PURPOSE REVENUE BONDS (HAWAI'I PACIFIC HEALTH OBLIGATED GROUP), SERIES 2013A $ 32,345M DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND FINANCE OF THE STATE OF HAWAII SPECIAL PURPOSE REVENUE BONDS (HAWAI'I PACIFIC HEALTH OBLIGATED GROUP), SERIES 2013B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York LOUISVILLE/JEFFERSON COUNTY, WEEK OF 152,000 /A-/A- KENTUCKY 09/09 METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT NORTON HEALTHCARE, INC. HEALTH SYSTEM REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 09/10 COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY,PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 133,990 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TAXABLE SERIES C-71 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2021 COUNTY OF SUFFOLK, NEW YORK WEEK OF 100,000 /SP-1/F1 TAX ANTICIPATION NOTES-2013 09/09 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 09/11 VIRGIN ISLANDS PUBLIC FINANCE WEEK OF 88,655 Baa2/BBB/BBB AUTHORITY 09/09 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A SENIOR LIEN MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 09/10 THE PHILADELPHIA MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 86,010 A2/A-/A- AUTHORITY 09/09 CITY OF PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA CITY AGREEMENT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, S2013 SERIES A MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 09/11 ONTARIO PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 74,940 /AA/ 2013 WATER REVENUE BONDS 09/09 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York TARRANT COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 72,215 Aaa/AAA/NR LIMITED TAX REFUNDING AND 09/09 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 70,000 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 09/09 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 09/11 MISSISSIPPI EDUCATIONAL BUILDING WEEK OF 63,985 // CORPORATION 09/09 MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 60,250 Aa1/AA+/ AUTHORITY 09/09 RENTAL HOUSING BONDS (NON-AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 09/10 TRINITY RIVER AUTHORITY OF TEXAS WEEK OF 51,240 Aaa/AA+/ REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM 09/09 REVENUE IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE PUBLIC BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 50,765 Aa3// (PENNSYLVANIA) 09/09 COLLEGE REVENUE BONDS MONTGOMERY COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 09/10 SCHOOL DISTRICT 139 (VALLIVUE) WEEK OF 50,750 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/09 SERIES 2013 IDAHO MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2024-2033 REMARK: SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM Day of Sale: 09/10 COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY,PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 48,490 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TAX EXEMPT SERIES C71B & 72 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2033 NEW HOPE CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 48,325 NR/NR/BBB- FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 09/09 FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond SERIAL: 2014-2018 TERM: 2023, 2033, 2043, 2048 RIVERSIDE COMMUNITY PROPERTIES WEEK OF 45,520 /AA-/ DEVELOPMENT, INC. 09/09 LEASE REVENUE BONDS, 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 09/12 KANSAS MUNICIPAL ENERGY AGENCY WEEK OF 42,655 /A-/ POWER PROJECT REVENUE BONDS 09/09 SERIES 2013 MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago OKLAHOMA CITY AIRPORT TRUST REVENUE WEEK OF 42,000 A2/A+/ (TAXABLE) 09/09 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 TERM: 2028, 2033, 2043 Day of Sale: 09/12 PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA WEEK OF 40,000 A2/A+/ COMMUNICATION SERVICES TAX 09/09 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 09/11 ST. LUKE'S EPISCOPAL-PRESBYTERIAN DAILY 40,000 A/A+/ HOSPITALS TAXABLE HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 30,000 /AA/ LOCAL GOVERNMENT LOAN PROGRAM 09/09 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/11 BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE WEEK OF 26,610 Aa3// COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY SYSTEM 09/09 CONSISTING OF: $18,645M SYSTEM ENTERPRISE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013C $ 7,965M TAXABLE SYSTEM ENTERPRISE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 09/10 BROOKLYN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 26,000 /A+/ OHIO 09/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/11 EAST NORRITON-PLYMOUTH-WHITPAIN WEEK OF 22,875 Aa3// JOINT SEWER AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/09 SEWER REVENUE BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2041 Day of Sale: 09/11 CONNETQUOT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 19,605 Aa2/NR/ NEW YORK 09/09 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 09/10 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 // DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas THE TOWNSHIP OF NORTH BERGEN WEEK OF 16,315 Aa3// MUNICIPAL UTILITIES AUTHORITY 09/09 SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 09/11 OGDEN CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 13,630 Aa3/AA-/ WATER & SEWER REVENUE BONDS 09/09 SERIES 2013B MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland Day of Sale: 09/12 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS DAILY 12,665 // REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas MINNEAPOLIS COMMON BOND LIMITED TAX WEEK OF 12,645 NR/A+/ ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS 09/09 SERIES 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2039 Day of Sale: 09/10 REDDING JOINT POWERS FINANCING WEEK OF 11,695 Aa// AUTHORITY 09/09 LEASE REVENUE BONDS (2013 CAPITAL PROJECTS) CONSISTING OF: $9,585M 2013 SERIES B $2,110M 2013 SERIES C (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 09/10 WATKINS GLEN CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,835 NR/A+/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 09/09 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2019 Day of Sale: 09/11 COLUMBIA BOROUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,990 /A+/ PENNSYLVANIA 09/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 09/10 TROY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT DAILY 7,060 // TEXAS UT REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED BURLINGTON GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 7,000 Baa3// PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT 09/09 SERIES 2013B VERMONT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 09/11 MAPLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING WEEK OF 5,750 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/09 COLORADO MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 09/12 TOWN OF TELLURIDE, COLORADO WEEK OF 5,650 /A+/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 09/09 SERIES 2013 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver STATE OF MISSISSIPPI MASTER LEASE WEEK OF 5,145 NR/AA-/ PROGRAM 09/09 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis PRINEVILLE FFC PENSION OBLIG 2013 WEEK OF 5,000 /A+/ TAXABLE 09/09 OREGON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 09/11 OGDEN CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 4,655 /AA/ STORM DRAIN REVENUE BONDS 09/09 SERIES 2013 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland Day of Sale: 09/12 EUREKA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,800 /AA/ MISSOURI 09/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/10 TOWN OF BEDFORD, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,660 NR/AAA/ *************BANK QUALIFIED******** 09/09 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2019 Day of Sale: 09/10 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,566,381 (in 000's)