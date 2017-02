Sept 12 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- -------------- STATE OF WASHINGTON WEEK OF 294,675 Aa3/AA/ FEDERAL HIGHWAY GRANT ANTICIPATION 09/16 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 09/17 CITIES OF DALLAS AND FORT WORTH WEEK OF 259,425 A2/A+/A TEXAS DALLAS/FORT WORTH 09/16 INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT JOINT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013F NON AMT MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York Day of Sale: 09/18 ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 136,400 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TAXABLE SERIES C-71A MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2022 CITY OF COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO WEEK OF 130,045 Aa2/AA/AA UTILITIES SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT 09/16 REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $59,820M SERIES 2013B-1 $70,225M SERIES 2013B-2 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York ALBUQUERQUE BERNALILLO COUNTY WEEK OF 122,310 //AA WATER UTILITY AUTHORITY 09/16 CONSISTING OF: $64,680M JOINT WATER AND SEWER IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A $57,630M JOINT WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: MOODY'S/S&P: TBD SALT LAKE CITY RDA WEEK OF 76,000 Aa3/NR/ TAXABLE TAX INCREMENT BONDS 09/16 UTAH MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2038 Day of Sale: 09/17 OAKLAND REDEVELOPMENT SUCCESSOR WEEK OF 74,000 /A-/ AGENCY 09/16 CENTRAL DISTRICT REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUBORDINATED TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: De La Rosa & Co., Los Angeles Day of Sale: 07/17 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 72,000 Aa2/AA/ CORPORATION 09/16 MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SERIES A (OCEAN VILLAGE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 09/17/2013 Day of Sale: 09/18 CITY OF AUSTIN, TEXAS WEEK OF 71,605 Aaa/AAA/AAA PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 09/16 ***********TAXABLE************** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2020 Day of Sale: 09/19 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 69,655 Aa1// CORP MULTI-FAMILY SECURED MORTGAGE 09/16 REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES A TAXABLE MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 9/16 Day of Sale: 09/17 PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION WEEK OF 65,470 // $30,775M OIL FRANCHISE TAX SENIOR 09/16 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A OF 2013 $34,595M OIL FRANCHISE TAX SUBORDINATED REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES B OF 2013 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: SERIES A OF 2013: AA3/AA SERIES B OF 2013: A2/A+ Day of Sale: 09/17 COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 65,000 A3/A-/ AUTHORITY 09/16 HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2028, 2033, 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 09/19 MISSISSIPPI EDUCATIONAL BUILDING WEEK OF 63,985 Aa2//AA CORPORATION 09/16 MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2038 Day of Sale: 09/17 SPRING BRANCH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 62,900 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 09/16 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING MOODY'S: AA1 UNDERLYING S&P AA VARIABLE RATE Day of Sale: 09/17 CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 46,300 /AA/ NUMBER 158 09/16 MCHENRY AND KANE COUNTIES, ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago Day of Sale: 09/17 ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 46,115 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES C71B & C72 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2033 CITY OF AUSTIN, TEXAS WEEK OF 44,510 Aaa/AAA/AAA PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 09/16 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas REMARK: DUE: 2014-2021 AND 2023-2024 Day of Sale: 09/19 ST. LUKE'S EPISCOPAL-PRESBYTERIAN DAILY 40,000 A/A+/ HOSPITALS TAXABLE HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 40,000 Aa1//AAA FEDERALLY TAXABLE SALES AND EXCISE 09/16 TAX REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 09/16 COUNTY OF GENESEE WEEK OF 34,880 A2/A+/NR STATE OF MICHIGAN 09/16 WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York LUBBOCK, TEXAS WEEK OF 33,000 // INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 09/16 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: STRUCTURE TBA Day of Sale: 09/18 CITY OF RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 31,080 Aa1/AA+/AA+ LIMITED OBLIGATION 09/16 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: STRUCTURE TBA Day of Sale: 09/18 BURLINGTON COUNTY BRIDGE COMMISSION WEEK OF 30,000 NR/NR/ FIXED RATE NOTE 09/16 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia TERM: 2014 THE COUNTY COMMISSION OF KANAWHA WEEK OF 25,305 Baa1/NR/NR COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA 09/16 STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (THE WEST VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION PROJECT), SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 09/17 BERNARDS TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 24,155 /AA+/ BOARD OF EDUCATION 09/16 SOMERSET COUNTY, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 09/17 GLENDALE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 22,800 /A+/ #205, ARIZONA 09/16 SCHOOLIMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT 2011 SERIES C (2013) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2019-2028 Day of Sale: 09/18 MARYLAND LOCAL GOVERNMENT WEEK OF 21,390 Aa2// INFRASTRUCTURE BONDS 09/16 MARYLAND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION SENIOR OBLIGATIONS, 2013 SERIES A-1 SUBORDINATE OBLIGATIONS, 2013 SERIES A-2 MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore Day of Sale: 09/18 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 // DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas CITY OF KANNAPOLIS, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 18,050 A2/A+/ WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 09/16 BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 09/19 LUBBOCK, TEXAS WEEK OF 17,000 Aaa/AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 09/16 UNLIMITED TAX QUALIFIED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2013B (DIRECT SUBSIDY) MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson TERM: 2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA1/AA Day of Sale: 09/18 WASHINGTON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,500 /A-/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 09/16 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2033 INSURANCE: INSURED Day of Sale: 09/17 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS DAILY 12,665 // REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas FLORIDA KEYS AQUEDUCT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 10,000 // WATER REVENUE 09/16 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2025 TERM: 2030, 2035, 2043 SADDLEBACK VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,000 // DISTRICT 09/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 09/19 AVONWORTH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,500 /AA-/ ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2035 REMARK: RATING STABLE Day of Sale: 09/17 CITY OF CENTERVILLE, OHIO WEEK OF 9,360 Aa2/NR/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED TAX) 09/16 VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 09/17 WARWICK SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,295 NR/A/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA-/NR Day of Sale: 09/19 EVANS CITY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 8,500 /AA-/ WATER & SEWER REVENUE BONDS 09/16 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2043 REMARK: RATING STABLE BOONE TOWNSHIP SBC, INDIANA WEEK OF 8,155 /AA+/ FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING AND 09/16 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013A **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2014-2037 REMARK: (PROGRAM RATING) Day of Sale: 09/17 READINGTON TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 7,800 Aa2/NR/ EDUCATION ,NEW JERSEY 09/16 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 09/18 WILLOUGHBY-EASTLAKE CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,625 A1// DISTRICT 09/16 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION OHIO MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2043 Day of Sale: 09/19 SOUTHERN FULTON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,855 // FULTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 09/17 BROOK PARK, OHIO WEEK OF 5,650 //AA **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 09/16 / /EXP MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus TRINITY RIVER AUTHORITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,425 /AA+/ IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS 09/16 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2033 Day of Sale: 09/16 TOWN OF SPRAGUE, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 5,325 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 09/16 ISSUE OF 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 09/18 TRINITY RIVER AUTHORITY OF TEXAS WEEK OF 4,645 /AA-/ RED OAK CREEK SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 09/16 SERIES 2013 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas Day of Sale: 09/16 HEMPSTEAD UNION FREE SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,500 NR/A+/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 09/16 *************TAXABLE************** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2028 REMARK: QSCB Day of Sale: 09/18 PORT ANGELES WATER & WASTEWATER WEEK OF 3,430 A1// REVENUE BONDS 09/16 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 09/19 NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA AREA WEEK OF 3,235 /AA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT 09/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2030 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UL: A JEFFERSON COUNTY PWSD NO. 2 WEEK OF 3,140 /A/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 09/16 SERIES 2013A MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2021 Day of Sale: 09/17 JEFFERSON COUNTY PWSD NO. 2 WEEK OF 2,450 /A/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 09/16 SERIES 2013A MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2012-2026 Day of Sale: 09/17 BOONE TOWNSHIP SBC, INDIANA WEEK OF 1,690 /AA+/ FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS 09/16 SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: DUE: 07/25-1/27 Day of Sale: 09/17 BOONE TOWNSHIP SBC, INDIANA WEEK OF 700 /AA+/ FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2013B 09/16 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2023-2024 REMARK: (PROGRAM RATING) Day of Sale: 09/17 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 1,954,320 (in 000's)