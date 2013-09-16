Sept 16 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S.
industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally
adjusted.
Total Industrial: Aug July June Aug13/12
Production, Pct Change 0.4 UNCH 0.1 2.7
Previous Estimates UNCH 0.2
Production Index 99.4 99.0 99.0
Aug July June Aug'12
Pct of Capacity Use 77.8 77.6 77.8 77.2
Previous Estimates 77.6 77.7
Pct change: Aug July June Aug13/12
Final Products 0.5 -0.5 0.4 2.1
Consumer Goods 0.3 -0.5 0.3 2.3
Business Equipment 0.9 -0.9 0.7 2.5
Nonindustrial Supplies 0.1 -0.5 0.1 1.7
Construc.Supplies 0.3 0.5 0.7 5.3
Materials 0.4 0.5 -0.1 3.4
Manufacturing Industry 0.7 -0.4 0.3 2.6
Durable Goods 1.2 -0.6 0.5 4.0
Motor Vehicles/Parts 5.2 -4.5 1.2 8.4
Non-Durable Goods 0.1 -0.1 0.1 1.5
Mining Industry 0.3 2.4 0.5 7.5
Utilities Industry -1.5 -1.3 -2.0 -3.9
SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Aug July June Aug13/12
High-tech output 1.7 1.3 -0.1 9.9
Industrial output
ex high-tech 0.4 -0.1 0.1 2.4
Industrial output
ex cars/parts 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.4
Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Aug July June
11.25 10.14 11.22
Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Aug July June Aug'12
Manufacturing 76.1 75.7 76.1 75.4
Durable Goods 76.2 75.5 76.1
Motor Vehicles/Parts 76.3 72.6 76.1
Non-Durable Goods 77.4 77.3 77.5
Mining 90.0 90.1 88.3 87.2
Utilities 74.7 75.8 76.8 78.5
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. August industrial output +0.4 pct
U.S. August capacity use rate 77.8 pct
U.S. August factory output +0.4 pct