NEW YORK, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA' rating to the
following Empire State Development (ESD) state personal income tax (PIT) revenue
bonds (general purpose):
--$474,085,000 series 2013D.
The bonds, which are being issued to refund outstanding state PIT and other
appropriation-backed debt for debt service savings, are expected to sell on
Sept. 17, 2013 through competitive bid.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by financing agreement payments to be made by the State of
New York, subject to legislative appropriation. Payments are derived from 25% of
the state's PIT receipts.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG STRUCTURE ELIMINATES RISK OF NON-APPROPRIATION: Bond payments require
annual state legislative appropriation; however, in the event of
non-appropriation the state would be unable to receive PIT revenue deposited in
the revenue bond tax fund, up to the greater of 25% of annual PIT receipts or $6
billion. Fitch believes that this structural feature effectively eliminates the
risk of non-appropriation.
PIT THE STATE'S MAJOR REVENUE SOURCE: The PIT makes up more than 60% of New York
State's tax receipts. The additional bonds test prevents overleveraging of the
revenue stream and provides adequate offset to the historical volatility in the
revenue stream.
GENERAL CREDIT QUALITY OF NEW YORK STATE: Due to the strengths noted above, the
rating on the PIT bonds is equal to that assigned to New York's general
obligation (GO) debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the PIT bonds is sensitive to changes in New York State's GO
rating, to which it is linked.
CREDIT PROFILE
Underlying the 'AA' rating on the PIT bonds is the importance of the PIT to
state finances, the set-aside of PIT revenues for debt service, the trapping of
funds if appropriation is not made, and the 2x additional bonds test (ABT). Debt
service coverage continued to be substantial even with deterioration in revenue
performance in the recession and Fitch expects it to remain so. Because of these
strengths, the rating on PIT bonds is equal to that assigned to New York's GO
debt despite the appropriation requirement.
The PIT revenue stream responds quickly to changing economic conditions, and
recovered following a year-over-year drop of 5.7% in fiscal 2010 that would have
been steeper if not for enactment of a temporary rate increase. Fiscal 2011
revenues rose 4.2% from the prior year and fiscal 2012 performance was solid,
with PIT receipts up 7.1%. Revenues for fiscal 2013, which ended on March 31,
rose 3.8%, and the current forecast for fiscal 2014 projects another 5.8%
increase for the year, to $42.5 billion.
In a December 2011 special legislative session, the state extended through 2014
the bulk of the temporary income tax rate increases on the highest earners that
were scheduled to expire after tax year 2011, and as part of the fiscal 2014
budget the rates were once again extended through 2017. The state has seen
increased revenues in both fiscal 2013 and 2014 due to the acceleration of
income into calendar 2012 that took place in anticipation of federal tax
increases. This dynamic is expected to dampen results for tax year 2013, and the
fiscal 2015 PIT revenue increase is projected at a lower 3.4%.U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure
