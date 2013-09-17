SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista
is in talks with Japanese trading house Marubeni Corporation
and two pension funds to sell his remaining stock in
electricity generator Eneva SA, formerly known as MPX
Energia SA, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo said on Tuesday.
At Eneva's current market value, Batista's 24 percent stake
would be worth almost 1 billion reais ($439 million).
The decision to sell his Eneva stock is part of a wider
effort by Batista to restructure his holdings. The value of the
six publicly traded companies in EBX has collapsed over the past
year because of missed production and profit targets.
Estado, citing unnamed market sources, said Marubeni had
made the most aggressive bid. The two other contenders are a
Canadian pension fund and an Australian infrastructure fund,
Estado said.
Batista stepped down as chairman of the former MPX in July
after German conglomerate E.ON agreed to buy new
shares in the company to finance expansion and pay debt. The
E.ON deal diluted Batista's stake in MPX to 24 percent from 54
percent, ending his control.
Eneva's spokespeople were not immediately available to
comment on the Estado report. Calls to Marubeni's office in Sao
Paulo were not answered.