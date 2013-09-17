UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 17 Aeropostale Inc shares rose as much as 19.5 percent on Tuesday after private equity firm Sycamore Partners disclosed in a regulatory filing that it had taken an 8 percent stake in the struggling teen apparel retailer.
Shares were trading at $10.06 in mid-morning, after closing at $8.61 on Monday; earlier in the session, they reached as high as $10.29.
Aeropostale last month reported a decline in second-quarter sales and forecast a deep third quarter loss, pointing to a highly promotional environment that has led it to cut prices.
Between Aug. 23 and last Wednesday, a Sycamore affiliate bought 6.25 million shares for prices ranging from $8.2723 to $8.7564 a share, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
