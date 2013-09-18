Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 Mexico's peso surged to a one-month high on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep its stimulus program running at the same pace, surprising markets that expected a reduction in the easy money policies that have supported demand for riskier assets.
The peso gained more than 1.2 percent to 12.7655 per dollar while Mexico's IPC stock index also jumped about 1 percent.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative