NEW YORK, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on the city of Newark, Delaware (the city): --$11.3 million general obligation (GO) refunding bonds, series 2011 affirmed at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are general obligations of the city, for the payment of which the city has pledged its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power. KEY RATING DRIVERS VERY LOW DEBT: Use of pay-as-you-go capital spending has limited the city's reliance on debt. Fitch expects the city to continue to maintain a very manageable debt burden given limited future capital needs, absence of borrowing plans, and rapid pay-down of outstanding bonds. ENTERPRISE FUND DEPENDENCE: The city general government operations are largely supported by transfers from the utility funds, which have demonstrated fairly stable financial metrics and improved but adequate liquidity. STABLE UNDERLYING ECONOMY: Anchored by a significantly sized healthcare and education sector, and benefiting from a highly educated labor force, Newark continues to register a rate of unemployment lower than the state and nation. RATING SENSITIVITIES FINANCIAL PROFILE OF UTILITIES: Given the reliance on transfers for general fund operations, the continued strength of the utility funds is paramount to the maintenance of the current rating. CREDIT PROFILE The City of Newark is located in the northwestern part of the state of Delaware, approximately 25 miles southwest of Wilmington, DE and 45 miles southwest of Philadelphia, PA. The city's 2012 estimated population of 32,367 reflects a 3% increase since 2010. ECONOMY ANCHORED BY HEALTHCARE AND EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS Newark's economy is anchored by a significantly sized healthcare and education sector. With more than 10,400 employees, Christiana Care Health System is the largest private employer in Delaware and the 10th largest employer in the Philadelphia region. The University of Delaware (UD) which enrolls over 21,000 students is the city's second largest employer with approximately 4,000 employees. UD continues to develop the 272-acre former Chrysler plant site into its science, technology and advanced research (STAR) campus. Fitch believes the campus has potential for economic benefit over the intermediate term through job recruitment and partnerships in the biosciences, energy and environment, engineering, and information and communication technologies. Bloom Energy, a California-based fuel cell manufacturer, has completed construction of its manufacturing facility on the campus and is expected to add 300 new hires by fall 2014 and 900 by 2016. Also, a $1.1 billion data center is being proposed on the campus which, if realized is projected to bring approximately 300 new jobs. The city's employment base has continued to grow over the past three years (2010-2012) with growth outpacing the state and nation. The city's unemployment rate, at 7.5% as of July 2013, still remains lower than the state and nation. Newark is already well represented in these fields, with the presence of major international firms in and around the city including E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company and Dow Electric Materials. The local workforce is exceptionally well educated, which should serve the city well in its continued efforts to attract high-paying science and technology jobs. Current income measures are moderately below-average, which likely reflects the influence of a large student population. SOLID FINANCIAL OPERATIONS BOLSTERED BY TRANSFERS FROM UTILITIES City finances are significantly reliant on enterprise fund transfers. Utility transfers to the general fund totaled $13.2 million in fiscal 2012. This general fund revenue stream has been stable averaging $12.4 million over the past five years representing a significant 50% of general fund revenue. Though atypical for local governments, the general fund's transfer dependence represents a thoughtful policy designed to keep taxes low and to spread the cost of government among residential and commercial taxpayers and tax-exempt entities, most notably University of Delaware, which occupies a significant portion of the city's total land area. Fiscal 2012 ended with a modest $67,000 (0.25% of spending) operating surplus, after transfers, increasing the unrestricted balance to $2.7 million or a healthy 10% of spending. The city's reserve policy targets an unrestricted general fund balance equal to at least 8% of operating revenues. The city's enterprise funds include water, wastewater, electric and parking. The aggregate system has consistently generated very strong coverage ratios in excess of 10x. Cash and investments relative to operating expenses, a principal measure of utility fund financial flexibility, has continued to improve from a low of just 21 days cash on hand in 2009 to a still narrow but improved 89 days at year-end 2012 or 17% of combined enterprise fund operating revenue. Fitch favorably notes the city's efforts to improve its overall financial flexibility, by implementing property tax increases and utility rate increases while maintaining competitive tax rates and utility fees. MINIMAL DEBT PRESSURE Overall debt levels remain extremely modest at $480 per capita and 1% of market value. The city has a history of funding capital needs on a pay-as-you-go basis, with transfers of $1 million to $2 million from the general fund in recent years. More than 80% of outstanding direct debt is repaid within 10 years, offering flexibility to fund future capital needs. The city does not plan to issue any debt for new money purposes in the next five years. All of the city's outstanding debt (approximately $11.3 million as of fiscal 2012) is secured by the city's unlimited tax GO pledge, but the bulk of the debt is serviced from the water enterprise fund, which provided coverage of 1.6 times (x) in fiscal 2011 and 1.03x in fiscal 2012. General government debt service (net of water utility related GO debt service) totaled $30,797 in fiscal 2012 or below 1% of general fund spending. There is no utility system debt outstanding. Fitch also notes with respect to other long-term liabilities, the city's prudent funding of the full actuarial required contribution (ARC) for other post-employment benefits (OPEB), totaling $1.1 million in fiscal 2012. The city also established a trust for OPEB with a current balance of $4.2 million. The city's pension plan has a funded ratio of 61.5% as of the most recent actuarial valuation date. The city is exploring several options to improve the funded ratio. 