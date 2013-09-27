Wells Fargo names Allen Parker general counsel
March 6 Wells Fargo & Co named Allen Parker general counsel, succeeding company veteran James Strother, who will retire.
Sept 27 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac reference notes, Fannie Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2013. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance. FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the dates. In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT SEPTEMBER *Fannie Mae 5-yr benchmark notes $4 bln Sept 26/Sept 27 Oct 1 OCTOBER Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA October 2/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA October 9/NA NA FHLB Global notes NA October 16/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA October 24/NA NA NOVEMBER Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 6/NA NA FHLB Global notes NA November 13/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 19/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 25/NA NA DECEMBER FHLB Global notes NA December 3/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 11/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 16/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 19/NA NA
NEW YORK, March 6 Key world equity markets fell on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's allegations that he was wiretapped by his predecessor dimmed the prospects for U.S. tax reform plans, while the dollar rose on improved chances an anti-EU candidate will become France's president.
BOSTON, March 6 A group representing large institutional investors has approached stock index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, looking to bar Snap Inc and any other company that sells investors non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.