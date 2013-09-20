BRIEF-Patrick Industries prices public offering of common stock
* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Sept 20 -
* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
* Gibson Energy-to issue & sell C$350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25%, senior unsecured notes due July 15,2024 on exempt private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: