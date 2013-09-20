BRIEF-Patrick Industries prices public offering of common stock
* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock
NEW YORK, Sept 20 A hawkish Federal Reserve policymaker on Friday sharply criticized her colleagues' decision this week not to reduce a bond-buying program, warning that the U.S. central bank's credibility is now at risk given how convinced were financial markets that policy would be adjusted.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who dissented on Wednesday's policy decision, said she was "disappointed."
Waiting for more evidence of economic strength before reducing the program, she said, "unnecessarily discounts" the very real economic progress seen over the last year, as well as the potential costs of the aggressive easing.
* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
* Gibson Energy-to issue & sell C$350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25%, senior unsecured notes due July 15,2024 on exempt private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: