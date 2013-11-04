CHICAGO, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority's (ISTHA) approximately $416 million series 2013B-2 (refunding) toll highway senior revenue bonds. In addition, Fitch has affirmed its 'AA-' rating on the ISTHA's approximately $3.98 billion other toll highway senior revenue bonds estimated to be outstanding after the refunding. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: ESSENTIAL ROAD NETWORK WITH STABLE DEMAND: The tollway system's critical transportation links serve the Chicago and Northern Illinois metropolitan area and provide key connections to interstate highways. As a result, toll transactions have grown in nearly every year since 1974; however, the five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is just 0.4% as a result of recessionary effects, the operational interruptions of the Congestion Relief Program (CRP), and modest elasticity to the recent passenger toll increase. The network benefits from a commuter base accounting for 89% of total transactions, although the recent passenger toll increase and approved future commercial toll increases could suppress demand in the near term. Revenue Risk: Volume - Stronger MODERATE RATE-MAKING FLEXIBILITY: While ISTHA has full legal authority to adjust toll rates, Fitch notes that future toll increases beyond those currently approved are uncertain. However, ISTHA's passenger car rates are very competitive, providing significant economic ratemaking ability as evidenced by the lower-than-expected 4.2% drop in traffic following the 87.5% passenger toll rate increase in 2012. Commercial toll increases aggregating 60% over current levels are approved starting in 2015. Revenue Risk: Price - Midrange LARGE CAPITAL PLAN PARTIALLY DEBT FUNDED: ISTHA is embarking on a recently approved 15-year, $12.1 billion MOVE Illinois capital program. Funding is expected to be in the form of $5.1 billion of new money issuances with the remainder coming from cash flow, supported by the recent toll increase. Fitch notes that the authority has nearly completed its existing $5.7 billion CRP. Infrastructure Development/Renewal - Midrange DEBT STRUCTURE WITH VARIABLE-RATE EXPOSURE: Following the recent $500 million new issuance in 2013, nearly 30% of the ISTHA's outstanding debt is variable rate. However, this should drop to approximately 21% by 2015 with the issuance of additional, future fixed-rate debt for the capital program. Maximum annual debt service is presently $341.4 million in 2030 but is estimated by the authority to increase to approximately $625 million as a result of the Move Illinois borrowing. Debt Structure - Midrange MODERATE LEVERAGE WITH FINANCIAL METRICS FACING PRESSURE: The current tollway system's debt burden is large at $4.4 billion, and is expected to increase measurably to $7.5 billion in conjunction with the capital program. However, the authority's net debt-to-cash flow available for debt service is moderate at an estimated 5.2x for 2013 and is expected to increase to the 7.0x range as a result of the MOVE Illinois program. Debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) have historically been 1.8x or higher and Fitch's base case projections indicate DSCRs could remain at or above 1.8x through the medium term (excluding BABs subsidies). Strong liquidity of 917 days cash on hand as of fiscal 2012 provides the authority with additional financial flexibility. RATING SENSITIVITIES: --HIGHER CAPITAL SPENDING: Upward modifications to the 15-year MOVE Illinois program, particularly for capital projects not integral to the tollway system. --LACK OF TIMELY TOLL ADJUSTMENTS: Failure to adjust tolls in the face of traffic and revenue underperformance or increases in operating expenses could result in weaker than expected coverage ratios. --DEBT STRUCTURE RISKS: A rising interest rate environment could result in lower financial flexibility as the authority issues the $5.1 billion debt-financed portion of its capital plan over the next 10 years. SECURITY: The authority's debt is secured by a pledge and lien on the net revenues of the tollway system. Net revenues are defined in the indenture as the annual revenue of the system less operating expenses. Revenues exclude transfers to the revenue fund from the construction fund and transfers to the trustee by the authority from the system reserve account, the improvement account, or the renewal and replacement account. The Build America (BABS) direct payment subsidy is not treated as revenues under the indenture. TRANSACTION SUMMARY: The series 2013B-2 revenue refunding bonds are tentatively expected to be offered during the week of Nov. 11th, subject to market conditions. Proceeds from the series 2013B-2 revenue refunding bonds will be used to refinance a portion of the authority's outstanding series 2005A bonds for debt service savings. The refunding bonds are fixed-rate and will have the same legal structure and maturity as the refunded bonds. The refunding is estimated to have a net present value savings of over $25 million by the authority. Estimated year-to-date transactions for the nine-months ended September 2013 are up slightly (1.1%), noting that growth would be greater excluding the leap year effect in 2012. Toll revenues are up an estimated 2% over the same period a year ago and are 0.8% above budget. Management represented that expenses through September are in line with budget and are expected to remain so for the rest of the year. ISTHA's MOVE Illinois capital program has not materially changed since Fitch's last review. 