Nov 6 - The Long Island Power Authority's (LIPA) tender offer to retire up to $2.5 billion (par amount) of its debt is a positive move to lower the authority's debt service payments, Fitch Ratings says. However, governance, regulatory and future financial issues facing the authority are of greater importance. Fitch expects that debt service on LIPA's remaining debt and new securitization debt issued to fund this tender will be lower than existing debt service and will reduce the overall burden on ratepayers. LIPA's debt metrics are relatively high. Total debt at year-end 2012 was $9.7 billion ($8,847 per customer) and annual debt service approached $600 million. The offer - for several series of current interest bonds and capital appreciation bonds issued between 1998 and 2012 - will expire on Nov. 18. Rate pressures and uncertainty around a new governance plan will likely continue over the near term. The New York State Assembly and Senate passed a series of amendments this summer that created the Department of Public Service (DPS) with broad responsibility to oversee LIPA's rates and operations. DPS will review LIPA's rates for 2016 to 2018 and will review revenue increases over 2.5% in the years after that. Questions about the timeliness of the review process and the potential willingness of DPS to recommend increases create uncertainty. While considerable progress has been made, the recovery of storm costs related to Hurricane Sandy and the Nov. 7, 2012 winter storm could become an issue. LIPA paid approximately $542 million for recovery efforts and approximately $308 million has been reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. LIPA qualified for federal cost reimbursement of 90% of total costs. The remaining costs are expected to be reimbursed through additional grants or recovered through rates. Fitch expects the proposed tender to be ratings neutral for LIPA's electric system general revenue bonds ('A-') and expects to review the negative outlook once the authority's future financial goals, policies and flexibility are clarified.