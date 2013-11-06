Nov 6 - Fitch Ratings downgrades the following city of Fresno, California, water revenue bond rating: --$147.9 million subordinate lien bonds to 'A+' from 'AA-'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed the following water revenue bonds: --$7.9 million senior lien bonds at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook remains Negative. SECURITY The bonds are secured by net revenues of the water system excluding connection fees. The senior lien is closed. KEY RATING DRIVERS DOWNGRADE ON SYSTEM FUNDAMENTALS: The downgrade primarily reflects weakened water fund liquidity, expectations for reduced debt service coverage/increased leverage and economic pressures on the service area. NEGATIVE OUTLOOK ON CITY FINANCES: The city of Fresno's use of water resources to finance general fund cash flow needs and the accumulated deficits of the city's ailing parking enterprise also weighs on the rating and is the primary reason for the maintained Negative Outlook. Fitch affirmed the city's implied ULTGO rating of 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook today. SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The utility's financial performance has been very strong in recent years with coverage and liquidity well above the medians for 'AA' rated water and sewer utilities. Coverage and liquidity is likely to decline as the utility makes large investments in surface water treatment capacity. DEMAND UNCERTAINTY: The utility has recently installed meters for residential customers, who previously paid a very low, fixed rate for unmetered water usage. The utility has experienced a roughly 20% drop in water use and is likely to see some further decline in usage as demand responds to very large rate increases over the next few years. STRONG SUPPLY POSITION: Fresno benefits from an ample water supply that is very affordable and should be adequate for future growth needs. The utility is investing heavily in surface water treatment and ground water recharge capacity to address historic over pumping of its ground water basin, initiatives that should improve supply reliability over the longer term. DISCIPLINED RATE-SETTING: The city has imposed significant rate hikes to maintain healthy financial performance. Rates remain affordable, but are approaching Fitch's 1% of median household income affordability threshold, suggesting declining rate flexibility. GROWING DEBT BURDEN: The utility's debt burden is above average and expected to more than double over the next five years. SIGNIFICANT, STRESSED SERVICE AREA: The system provides retail water services to an area with over 500,000 residents. The city is the economic hub of the San Joaquin Valley, one of the nation's most productive agricultural regions. The city's economy is recovering but remains stressed following a very deep economic downturn. NOTCHING OF LIENS: The senior lien is rated two notches higher than the subordinate working lien, reflecting the closed lien and extraordinarily high debt service coverage. RATING SENSITIVITIES INCREASED GENERAL FUND PRESSURES: The current rating assumes some degree of general fund financial stress and ongoing intrayear cash flow support, but the rating could face downward pressure if deterioration in general government financial performance leads to increased borrowing from the utility. CREDIT PROFILE The utility is a monopoly provider of essential water services to California's fifth most populous city with about 500,000 residents. It is located about 250 miles north of Los Angeles in the heart of the agricultural San Joaquin Valley. WEAKER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE EXPECTED The utility's financial performance has been very strong, but is expected to decline to levels that are more consistent with the new ratings as it implements a large, debt-financed capital improvement plan. Senior lien debt service coverage averaged an extraordinary 12.2 times (x) over the three fiscal years ended June 30, 2012, while all-in coverage averaged a strong 2.4x. Unaudited results for 2013 show 13.9x senior coverage and a more modest, but solid, 1.6x all-in coverage. The utility is in the midst of a large capital program that will increase debt service significantly and move coverage down to about 1.5x over the next five years. The forecast appears to include optimistic water sales assumptions with no decline in water use expected in reaction rate increases of 66% from 2014 to 2017. The utility believes a 20% decline in usage during its recent shift to metered, volumetric pricing suggests that it has wrung excess usage out of the system, reducing the elasticity of demand. Fitch believes demand is likely to respond to price signals, as water usage remains high and the local service area remains under economic stress. Any changes in usage are likely to occur over several years (like the rate increases) and to be somewhat offset by an improving economy, giving policymakers time to further adjust pricing if necessary. LIQUIDITY DECLINING Liquidity declined sharply in fiscal 2012 with days unrestricted cash and investments dropping to 106 from 417. The primary causes were capital spending and early repayment of capital charges related to the federal Central Valley Project. Reserves were quickly replenished with the proceeds of a no-interest state loan that funded the installation of water meters. Unaudited results show liquidity recovering to 360 days cash in fiscal 2013. Still, cash is expected to decrease to a solid, but not particularly strong level, as the city completes major capital improvements. Liquidity is further pressured by a dependent general fund that uses some of the utility's cash to manage general government needs throughout the year. Fresno has largely depleted general fund reserves since the recession due to a sharp decline in revenues that could not be fully offset by expenditure reductions. The city's parking fund (recently folded into general fund) has also taken a loan of $9 million from restricted water funds. These liquidity pressures are currently quite manageable for the utility (which shares this burden with the city's cash-rich sewer fund). But Fitch is concerned that general fund liquidity needs could pose a more significant burden on the utility funds if the city experiences another revenue shock. SOLID RATE DISCIPLINE The city council raised rates as needed to support the utility's large capital improvement program. Rates remain low compared to other California water providers at about $28.90 a month for a residential user of 7,500 gallons per month. User charges are also moderate by national standards at 0.8% of median household income (MHI). The city council prudently approved four years of rate hikes that will increase bills by 80% between 2014 and 2017. Resultant charges will exceed Fitch's 1% of MHI affordability metric, suggesting declining rate flexibility. STRONG SUPPLY POSITION The city has rights to ample supplies of low cost water via ground water, water recycling, and contracts with the federal Central Valley Project and the Fresno Irrigation District. The diversity and low cost of the supply portfolio is a significant credit strength. The low cost of water supplies will allow the city to maintain relatively reasonable rates even in light of a very large, debt-financed capital plan, while the diversity of the water supply provides much greater drought resilience than is typical of California water utilities. HIGH & RISING DEBT BURDEN The utility's debt burden is currently high at about $2,300, per customer or $570 per capita. A large five year capital plan totaling $500 million will require another $353.6 million of borrowing. The capital plan is driven by the need to make better use of its surface water rights and to reduce over-reliance on ground water. The city's biggest capital need is a major water treatment plant for surface water to replace ground water, which suffers contamination issues, in the southeastern part of the city. Debt is projected to rise by to about $4,000 per customer in five years, roughly double the level for water-sewer enterprises rated 'A' or higher. The necessary capital plan will position the utility well to take advantage of Fresno's strong water rights, and with minor adjustments to rates as necessary to offset the elasticity of demand, the plan appears affordable.