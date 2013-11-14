*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Nov. 14] BBB- *4.66 Fort Bend Co MUD #165, TX, GO 11:00 AM *1.50 Genoa City Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.50 Genoa City Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM *2.25 Lakeside MUD #3, TX, GO 11:00 AM *3.81 Maplewood, MN, GO 11:00 AM *3.94 Nanuet UFSD, NY 10:30 AM Aa1 AAA AAA 26.00 Carroll Co Comm, MD, GO 11:00 AM AA- 19.54 Chicopee, MA, GO 11:00 AM SP-1+ 1.78 Chicopee, MA 11:00 AM A+ *9.50 Clute, TX, GO 12:00 PM Aa1 AA- 16.00 Fort Mill SD #4, SC, GO 11:00 AM *4.00 Grafton Educ Fdn, ND, RE 12:00 PM *5.80 Harris Co Wtr Cntr Imp #157, TX, GO 12:00 PM *2.97 Harvey Cedars Borough, NJ 11:00 AM A1 *3.46 Jasper ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM 34.08 Jefferson Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM AA *2.54 Lakeside (Town), TX, GO 12:00 PM AA+ AA 23.30 Longview, TX, GO 12:00 PM Aa3 *3.64 Roselle Pk Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM 3.50 Watervliet CSD, NY 11:00 AM *2.00 West Boylston (Town), MA 11:00 AM Aaa 19.38 Princeton, NJ, GO 12:15 PM [Nov. 18] AA- AA 80.30 Pasadena, CA, RE 12:30 PM *5.31 Fort Bend Co MUD #172, TX, GO 11:00 AM *2.14 Genoa City Jt SD #2, WI, GO 11:00 AM *3.00 Hays Co MUD #5, TX, GO 11:00 AM *8.87 Litchfield, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.97 Pillager ISD #116, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aaa *5.83 Wisconsin Indianhead Tech, WI, GO 11:00 AM A3 *6.38 Bagley ISD #162, MN, GO 11:30 AM *3.72 Grinnell, IA, GO 12:00 PM 41.09 Prior Lake ISD #719, MN, GO 12:00 PM A+ *4.77 Sioux Center Comm SD, IA, GO 12:00 PM *3.76 Fort Lee Borough, NJ 11:30 AM Aa2 AA *10.00 Ames Comm SD, IA, GO 02:00 PM A+ *6.21 Dodge City, KS, GO 02:00 PM A+ *3.69 The Woodlands Metro Ctr MUD, TX, GO 03:00 PM 20.00 St Charles Par SD #1, LA, GO 04:00 PM [Nov. 19] *3.13 Lincoln County, MN, GO 10:30 AM 10.00 Las Cruces SD #2, NM, GO 12:00 PM *8.25 Malvern SD, AR, GO 11:00 AM 1.29 Minneapolis, MN, GO 11:00 AM 7.00 Minneapolis, MN, GO 11:00 AM AA *10.00 Monroe County, IL, GO 11:00 AM A+ *4.20 Ocean View SD, CA, GO 01:00 PM *1.29 Pottawattamie County, IA, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA *7.94 Rowlett, TX, GO 11:00 AM 13.04 Minneapolis, MN, GO 11:30 AM 18.50 Minneapolis, MN, GO 11:30 AM 37.68 Minneapolis, MN, GO 11:30 AM Aa1 16.58 Rio Rancho Pub SD #94, NM, GO 12:30 PM *6.37 Amesbury (Town), MA 11:00 AM *3.15 Hart County, KY, GO 11:00 AM *9.00 Hobbs Muni SD #16, NM, GO 01:00 PM 10.00 M.S.D of Pike Twp, IN, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ 38.03 Montgomery County, MD, RE 11:00 AM F1+ 11.64 New London, CT 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 22.00 Ocean County, NJ, GO 11:00 AM 12.00 Pike Twp Multi-Sch Bldg, IN, GO 11:00 AM *1.57 Red Bank Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *7.94 Sleepy Hollow Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *1.16 Spencer Reg SD, MA 11:00 AM *1.22 Tuckerton Borough, NJ 11:00 AM A+ 10.00 Wellborn Spec Util Dt, TX, RE 12:00 PM A+ *4.65 Livonia Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:30 AM F1+ 3.27 New London, CT 11:30 AM *3.50 Marble Falls, TX, GO 01:00 PM *3.49 Montgomery Co MUD #112, TX, GO 01:00 PM AAA AAA 25.17 Sugar Land, TX, RE 02:00 PM 9.98 Westerville, OH 01:00 PM *2.00 Hancock County, IN, GO 02:00 PM 4.85 Manhattan, KS, GO 03:00 PM 6.59 Manhattan, KS, GO 03:00 PM 6.39 Manhattan, KS, GO 03:00 PM 3.16 Manhattan, KS, GO 03:00 PM *6.57 Southaven, MS, GO 04:00 PM [Nov. 20] *6.02 Harris Co MUD #461, TX, GO 11:00 AM *6.36 Marshall, MN, RE 11:00 AM Aa3 4.32 Oshkosh, WI, RE 11:00 AM Aa3 3.98 Oshkosh, WI, RE 11:00 AM *8.06 Harris Co MUD #500, TX, RE 11:30 AM *3.59 Blue Jay Drain #046, MI, GO 11:00 AM *1.99 Grand Forks Pk Dt, ND, GO 12:00 PM *3.03 Grand Forks Pk Dt, ND, GO 12:00 PM 25.00 Grand Island Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 7.96 Harrison Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM *1.31 Hibbard Lake Drain #223, MI, GO 11:00 AM *1.70 LeRay (Town), NY 11:00 AM 30.35 Marshfield (Town), MA 11:00 AM Aa1 AAA AA+ 250.00 Maryland Dept of Transp, MD, RE 11:00 AM *1.00 New Auburn SD, WI, GO 12:00 PM Aa1 AA+ 7.32 Columbia, SC, GO 12:00 PM *5.38 Lazy Nine MUD #1B, TX, GO 02:00 PM [Nov. 21] 60.00 Glendale, CA, RE 11:30 AM A1 A+ 79.00 Alvord USD, CA, GO 12:30 PM *1.50 Blackhawk Tech Coll Dt, WI, GO 10:30 AM *3.07 Cambridge-Isanti ISD #911, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 AA *9.00 Snyder, TX, GO 11:00 AM *2.06 South Buda WC&ID #1, TX, GO 11:00 AM 2.21 Elko New Market, MN, GO 11:30 AM 15.21 Berkshire Hills Reg SD, MA, GO 11:00 AM *3.70 Churchville-Chili Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 17.16 East Aurora UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *3.20 Fort Bend Co MUD #194, TX, GO 12:00 PM *8.49 Whitko HS Bldg Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM *2.76 Northern Highlands RHSD BOE, NJ, GO 11:45 AM *2.00 Monroe County, IN, GO 02:00 PM [Nov. 25] *6.27 Harris-Fort Bend Co MUD #1, TX, GO 11:00 AM *1.77 Lake Of Woods SD #390, MN, GO 11:00 AM *6.64 Sartell, MN, GO 12:00 PM *6.35 Milton (Town), MA, GO 12:00 PM *5.28 Lake Orion Comm SD, MI, GO 01:30 PM [Nov. 26] Aa1 1.50 Milwaukee Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 10:30 AM *1.17 Mechanicville CSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM [Dec. 02] *2.31 Brainerd, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Dec. 03] 24.34 Madison, WI, RE 11:00 AM *2.92 Bel Aire, KS, GO 11:30 AM *7.00 Muncie Comm Schs, IN 02:00 PM [Dec. 04] 6.30 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM 8.78 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM *2.00 Union Twp Sch Corp, IN 02:00 PM [Dec. 05] *9.00 Quakertown Comm SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM [Dec. 11] 8.00 Greater Clark Co Sch Corp, IN 10:00 AM *2.22 Highland Sch Town, IN 11:00 AM [Dec. 12] *1.11 Lake Station Comm Sch Corp, IN 11:00 AM