Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
Nov 14 U.S.-owned electric company Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) said Thursday its board of directors approved a plan to retire eight coal-fired power units at three sites in Alabama and Kentucky that together can generate more than 3,000 megawatts.
The company also said in a statement it would invest about $1 billion to build a new natural gas-fired power plant at its Paradise plant in Kentucky.
A spokesman for TVA, Duncan Mansfield, said the company has not yet determined when it would shut the coal units or build the new gas plant. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.