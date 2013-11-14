BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON Nov 14 Democrats in the House of Representatives on Friday will offer a bill to improve "Obamacare" health reforms that is similar to the administrative changes announced by President Barack Obama, Democratic Congressman Peter Welch said.
Obama announced that he would allow insurers to extend for one year policies that have been canceled, even if they do not comply with the health care law. Welch, who is from Vermont, said that the measure would be submitted as a substitute for a Republican bill that would allow an indefinite extension of these plans, which would reverse a key provision of the law.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.